Rodri set to join Barcelona after Man City finally accept terms

Barcelona have finally made headway in their bid to sign Rodri from Manchester City.

Manchester City have finally bowed to Barcelona’s relentless pursuit of star midfielder Rodri, reportedly accepting a third bid worth over €70 million to sanction the Spaniard’s return to LALIGA.

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The breakthrough in negotiations signals the impending end of a drawn-out transfer saga, with the reigning 2024 Ballon d'Or winner set to become the centrepiece of Barcelona's summer recruitment drive under Hansi Flick.

Third time's the charm

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According to recent reports, Manchester City have caved to the Catalan club's improved terms. City had initially remained resolute in their €80 million valuation of the defensive midfielder, rejecting Barcelona's first two official proposals of €50 million and €60 million.

However, with the player actively pushing for the move, the English champions agreed to meet halfway. The accepted financial package is understood to be worth over €70 million, including fixed fees and performance-related add-ons.

Rejecting Madrid for Catalonia

The transfer was accelerated by Rodri's unwavering desire to join Barcelona. While rival suitors, most notably Real Madrid, were in the fray, Rodri informed them that his preference was to move to Catalonia.

With his mind made up, Barcelona swiftly reached a total agreement on personal terms with the 30-year-old midfielder, leaving the club-to-club transfer fee as the final hurdle.

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The Catalan giants are now working to finalise the paperwork and complete the medical protocols as quickly as possible. They desire to have the deal officially closed in the coming days so Rodri can be presented to the fans in time for the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy exhibition match.

A void left at Manchester City

As Barcelona celebrate their marquee acquisition, the reality of Rodri's departure has already begun to sting in Manchester.

City were given a harsh preview of life without their midfield anchor earlier in the day, when they suffered a demoralising 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at the Principality Stadium.

Having only just returned to training following his international exertions, Rodri was omitted from the matchday squad, and Enzo Maresca’s side was thoroughly overrun in the centre of the park.

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Replacing a player of Rodri's immense pedigree will be an incredibly daunting task for the Premier League side.

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2019, Rodri established himself as the premier defensive midfielder in world football.

During his tenure (2019–2026), he was the driving force behind a staggering era of dominance, helping the club secure four consecutive Premier League titles alongside the historic 2022/23 UEFA Champions League crown, where he famously scored the winning goal in the final.