Okocha reveals the one moment in his career that announced him to the world

Former Super Eagles captain Augustine "Jay-Jay" Okocha has revealed how his legendary solo goal against German goalkeeping titan Oliver Kahn transformed his career, catapulting him to international fame.

After beginning his European journey in Germany's lower leagues, Okocha's time at Eintracht Frankfurt set the stage for a celebrated career.

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He went on to have successful spells at Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bolton Wanderers, establishing him as one of Africa's most skilful and entertaining midfielders.

An unforgettable moment during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt saw Okocha mesmerise the Karlsruher SC defence before repeatedly feinting to leave Kahn sprawling on the turf and slotting the ball into the net.

Okocha opens up on Oliver Kahn’s moment

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Speaking on the "Obi-Wan" podcast, Okocha explained that the goal gave him his first major recognition outside of Germany. He noted that Kahn, who would later join Bayern Munich, was in exceptional form at the time.

Jay-Jay Okocha in action during his playing days || Imago

"It was Oliver Kahn, and he was having his best season," Okocha recalled. "That goal changed my life. That was when I gained recognition outside Germany."

Despite occurring long before the age of social media, the goal received extensive television coverage across Europe, which was a defining moment in the Nigerian playmaker's illustrious career.

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Okocha clarified that his intention was not to humiliate the goalkeeper but simply to find the perfect opportunity to score. He admitted to holding onto the ball longer than planned as he searched for a clear path to goal.

"I didn’t mean to hold onto it that long," he explained. "Whenever I wanted to shoot, I saw somebody in front, so I was just trying to find the right moment to shoot."

He also shared a humorous anecdote about his manager's reaction, who joked that his future at the club hinged on that single moment of brilliance.

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Okocha humiliate Oliver Kahn ||X