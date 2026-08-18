Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta

Hello from a finished player — Arteta attacked as ex-captain Aubameyang SHUTS DOWN critics with debut goal

Gabon superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has silenced his critics by scoring a brilliant debut goal for Deportivo La Coruna just weeks after completing a €1.7M summer transfer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has officially initiated an absolute meltdown across the global football space.

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Just weeks after completing a low-profile €1.7 million summer transfer window move away from Olympique de Marseille, the 37-year-old forward marked his return to Spanish football by smashing home a historic debut goal.

The former Arsenal captain started for Deportivo de La Coruna in their highly anticipated 2026/27 LaLiga opening fixture against Elche CF at the Estadio Riazor.

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Aubameyang wasted no time announcing his presence, hitting the back of the net with a clinical 21st-minute left-footed finish to score Deportivo's first top-flight goal in eight long years.

Although the match ultimately finished in a 1-1 draw, the striker's unyielding longevity and efficiency have forced fans and analysts into a heated online debate.

Here are the most explosive things pundits and fans are saying as Aubameyang dominates the global timelines today:

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"He has scored goals everywhere, in different contexts"

The sheer durability of the Gabonese icon has left seasoned analysts completely spellbound.

Aubameyang played 85 minutes as Deportivo's primary attacking focal point, directing both of his attempts on target with absolute conversion efficiency.

Aubameyang celebrates in trademark style.

Weighing in on the historic performance, former Pulse Sports editor Solace Chukwu delivered an in-depth evaluation of the striker's career, stating:

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“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is actually quite underrated, given his body of work. He has scored goals everywhere, in different contexts, getting to grips with different styles. Even more impressive is his longevity, highly unusual for someone who profiled as a speedster for at least the first decade of his career.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is actually quite underrated, given his body of work. He has scored goals everywhere, in different contexts, getting to grips with different styles.



Even more impressive is his longevity, highly unusual for someone who profiled as a speedster for at… — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) August 17, 2026

"Under Arteta football... we were told this guy was finished"

The stunning debut goal has reopened old wounds for the Arsenal faithful, with supporters using the opportunity to aggressively attack Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

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Fans are pointing out that Aubameyang has continued to excel in France and Spain since his controversial exit from North London, mimicking the high-profile drama seen when furious fanbases turn on world-class managers like Jose Mourinho after tactical breakdowns in Spain.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta

Ripping into the Arsenal coaching staff, a frustrated supporter wrote: “Under Arteta football, when we had GKs firing long balls at him, we were told this guy was finished. Since he left he has scored goals everywhere.”

"The ability to create space for yourself can never be overstated"

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Tactical purists on social media were quick to point out that age has done absolutely nothing to diminish Aubameyang's elite movement inside the 18-yard box.

Despite losing a yard of the explosive pace that defined his early career, his positional intelligence remains completely world-class.

🚨 LA LIGA! 🇪🇸



PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG IS CERTIFIED! 🇬🇦



Deportivo La Coruña 1-0 Elche



pic.twitter.com/Uf6Uy8KryS — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) August 17, 2026

Praising his refined technical attributes, another analyst added: “As a Center forward, the ability to create space for yourself, and the possession of a certain first touch, can never, ever be overstated.”

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The Iconic Unbeaten Season Nostalgia

The aesthetics of Aubameyang's slick left-footed finish instantly triggered waves of intense nostalgia among older Premier League viewers.

Aubameyang scored his first LaLiga goal in 8 years.

The clinical nature of the goal had supporters drawing immediate, high-praise comparisons to club legends from decades past.

Screaming in appreciation on the digital timeline, an ecstatic Arsenal loyalist questioned: “Any old Gunner here? Exactly Thierry Henry goal vs City or so during the unbeaten season.”

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Deportivo Secure the Ultimate Summer Bargain

With a contract running through until June 2028, Aubameyang’s €1.7M acquisition is shaping up to be an absolute masterstroke for the newly-promoted side.

His ability to hit the ground running ensures Deportivo possess the clinical top-tier experience required to secure their safety.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang when he won the 2016 African Player of the Year.

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