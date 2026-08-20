‘I love her unbelievably’ - Guardiola breaks down in tears after revealing secret divorce to Man City players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola used the painful end of his marriage to Cristina Serra as a powerful motivational tool during one of the most challenging periods of his career, a new documentary has revealed.

Amid a difficult run of nine losses in 12 matches, the Catalan coach delivered a raw and emotional speech to his players in an attempt to reignite their passion and reverse their declining form.

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The moment, captured in the Prime Video documentary "A Beautiful Obsession", occurred in the dressing room at Juventus's Allianz Stadium following a 2-0 Champions League defeat.

Guardiola drew a parallel between his team's lack of fire and the breakdown of his own long-term relationship.

Guardiola opens up to Man City players about his divorce

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His candid admission in December 2024 came weeks before the split became public knowledge, with only a few close friends aware of the situation at the time.

"Guys, I want to confess something," Guardiola told his squad. "I'm f*ing divorced from the most beautiful woman on your planet. My wife. My ex-wife."

Pep Guardiola || Imago

"I love her unbelievably! But we lost the passion. For many reasons, we lost the passion. I love her? Yeah, absolutely. She loves me? Yeah. But we lost the passion.

“How do you play football? Because you [just] play or because you have something inside? Where is the passion? In your life, whatever you are going to do, do it with passion. I don't want good players. I want players with passion."

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Despite the impassioned plea, City's struggles continued with immediate losses to Manchester United and Aston Villa.

However, the team's form improved after the New Year, ultimately leading to a top-three league finish and an FA Cup final appearance.

Guardiola and his ex-wife Cristina Serra || Imago

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The four-part series documents Guardiola's final two years at the club, with his divorce serving as a recurring theme.

The manager, who was with Serra for 30 years and married in 2014, openly discussed needing to "settle a little bit" in his personal life.