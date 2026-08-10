'Sabbatical means weakness' — Mourinho aims dig at Guardiola

Jose Mourinho may have rekindled the flames of his fiery rivalry with Pep Guardiola following a comment about managers who opt for sabbaticals.

José Mourinho has appeared to aim a thinly veiled dig at his long-time rival Pep Guardiola, stating that taking a sabbatical from management is a sign of weakness.

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​The 63-year-old Portuguese tactician made the remarks during his newly released Netflix documentary, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo.

The comments arrive just as Guardiola begins his second managerial break, having recently returned home to Barcelona to spend time with his family following his departure from Manchester City.

​What Mourinho said

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​Refusing to entertain the idea of stepping away from the touchline, Mourinho emphasised his relentless appetite for the game.

​"I can't even imagine when I'm going to stop being involved in football. I say 10 more years, but maybe more than 10. It's fun. I want to win more titles. I want to do it in places I've never been and I want to do it in places I've already won," Mourinho stated.

​The Real Madrid boss then delivered a pointed critique of managers who choose to temporarily step away from the sport.

​"Some guys need a sabbatical, something I hate. I hate that word. To me, a sabbatical means weakness. Don't talk to me about sabbaticals. I never need to rest. I'll rest when I die," he added.

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​Mourinho vs Guardiola: A fiery rivalry reborn

​The remarks reignite one of football's most intense rivalries, which reached its toxic peak during Mourinho's first spell at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

​During that era, the two managers frequently clashed in a series of heated El Clásico fixtures. The psychological warfare ultimately took its toll on Guardiola, who stepped down from his role at Barcelona in 2012 to take a year-long sabbatical before joining Bayern Munich in 2013.

​The pair later locked horns again in the Premier League, reigniting their feud in the Manchester derby. Mourinho managed Manchester United between 2016 and 2018, while Guardiola established a domestic dynasty on the blue side of the city.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola when the Portuguese manager was at Manchester United (Credit: Imago)

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​A contrast in legacies

​While Guardiola is currently enjoying a break from the pressure of management, Mourinho remains entrenched in it after securing a return to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

​Both managers boast historic resumes from their previous battles. During Mourinho's initial stint in Spain, he famously broke Barcelona's dominance to secure the 2011/12 La Liga title with a record 100 points.

​Meanwhile, Guardiola cemented his status as one of the game's greatest coaches during his recent 10-year tenure at Manchester City between 2016 and 2026.