Barcelona respond to PSG bid for Ferran Torres
Barcelona have reportedly rejected an opening €40 million transfer offer from Paris Saint-Germain for forward Ferran Torres.
The French champions submitted their formal proposal for the 26-year-old on Monday, but the Catalan hierarchy immediately dismissed the fixed-fee bid for falling significantly short of their valuation.
PSG bid rejected
Despite the initial rejection, negotiations remain active. Torres has reportedly already agreed to personal terms with the Parisian club and wants the transfer finalised quickly.
The Spanish international recently entered the final year of his contract and has formally informed Barcelona of his desire to embrace a new challenge in France.
A move to the French capital would reunite Torres with PSG manager Luis Enrique, who previously coached the forward during his tenure as the Spanish national team boss.
The Julian Alvarez emergency
Torres's looming departure compounds a major squad crisis for Barcelona ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Following the recent exit of veteran talisman Robert Lewandowski, the club currently lacks a recognised first-team striker.
This offensive deficit has significantly escalated the urgency surrounding their pursuit of Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez.
Barcelona have submitted an offer exceeding €100 million for the Argentine, but Atlético president Enrique Cerezo has insisted that the player is not for sale under any circumstances.
Álvarez has returned to pre-season training in the Spanish capital, leaving Barcelona’s attacking recruitment plans in a precarious position as the transfer window progresses.
Torres's market value skyrocketed this summer after he secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup title with Spain. The versatile attacker scored the decisive 106th-minute winning goal to help his country defeat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final on July 19, 2026.
Since joining Barcelona from Manchester City, Torres has established a proven domestic pedigree, notably helping the club secure the 2022/23 La Liga title during his ongoing spell in Catalonia.