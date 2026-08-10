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Barcelona respond to PSG bid for Ferran Torres

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:52 - 10 August 2026
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The imminent bid from PSG for Ferran Torres has finally arrived, according to reports, with Barcelona giving an immediate response.
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 Barcelona have reportedly rejected an opening €40 million transfer offer from Paris Saint-Germain for forward Ferran Torres.

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​The French champions submitted their formal proposal for the 26-year-old on Monday, but the Catalan hierarchy immediately dismissed the fixed-fee bid for falling significantly short of their valuation.

​PSG bid rejected

​Despite the initial rejection, negotiations remain active. Torres has reportedly already agreed to personal terms with the Parisian club and wants the transfer finalised quickly.

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​The Spanish international recently entered the final year of his contract and has formally informed Barcelona of his desire to embrace a new challenge in France. 

A move to the French capital would reunite Torres with PSG manager Luis Enrique, who previously coached the forward during his tenure as the Spanish national team boss.

​The Julian Alvarez emergency

​Torres's looming departure compounds a major squad crisis for Barcelona ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Following the recent exit of veteran talisman Robert Lewandowski, the club currently lacks a recognised first-team striker.

​This offensive deficit has significantly escalated the urgency surrounding their pursuit of Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez. 

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Barcelona have submitted an offer exceeding €100 million for the Argentine, but Atlético president Enrique Cerezo has insisted that the player is not for sale under any circumstances.

​Álvarez has returned to pre-season training in the Spanish capital, leaving Barcelona’s attacking recruitment plans in a precarious position as the transfer window progresses.

​Torres's market value skyrocketed this summer after he secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup title with Spain. The versatile attacker scored the decisive 106th-minute winning goal to help his country defeat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final on July 19, 2026.

​Since joining Barcelona from Manchester City, Torres has established a proven domestic pedigree, notably helping the club secure the 2022/23 La Liga title during his ongoing spell in Catalonia.

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