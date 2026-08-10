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Christantus Uche: FIFA to discuss rule change after injury to Super Eagles star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:42 - 10 August 2026
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The serious injury to Christantus Uche in preseason headlined a series of reprehensible actions in preseason which have forced discussions on a football governing level.
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FIFA is reportedly evaluating a rule change to ensure red cards issued for violent conduct in pre-season friendly matches carry over into official competitive games.

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​The proposed regulatory shift follows a series of severe incidents during this summer’s exhibition fixtures. 

Under current FIFA guidelines, sending offs do not translate into suspensions, shielding players from actual competitive jeopardy.

​The Uche incident

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​The primary catalyst for this review is the disastrous tackle on Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche during a pre-season friendly between Getafe and AS Monaco, according to Spanish refereeing outlet Archivo VAR. 

​On August 6, Uche suffered multiple torn knee ligaments following a reckless challenge from Monaco defender Christian Mawissa. The 23-year-old Nigerian was stretchered off and is now expected to miss the entire 2026/27 LALIGA campaign.

​Mawissa was shown a straight red card for the foul. However, because the incident occurred in a friendly, the defender will face no suspension in official Ligue 1 matches. A similar tackle in a competitive fixture would have resulted in an automatic ban of at least three matches.

​Targeting violent conduct

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​FIFA is not looking to transfer all exhibition red cards into competitive play. The governing body is specifically targeting dismissals resulting from violent conduct and reckless play, aiming to implement serious sanctions to deter carelessness in matches lacking competitive stakes.

​The push for reform gained further momentum after other high-profile pre-season altercations marred the summer schedule.

​Valencia defender José Gayà was recently involved in a reckless pre-season tackle that drew widespread criticism. Gayà caught Anthony Elanga high on his right leg in a preseason friendly clash between Los Che and Newcastle. 

The Sweden international was subbed off injured and is expected to be out for a considerable period. Gaya on the other hand, only received a red card, which does not prevent him from starting in Valencia’s LALIGA opener against Celta Vigo on August 22nd. 

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