Christantus Uche: FIFA to discuss rule change after injury to Super Eagles star

The serious injury to Christantus Uche in preseason headlined a series of reprehensible actions in preseason which have forced discussions on a football governing level.

FIFA is reportedly evaluating a rule change to ensure red cards issued for violent conduct in pre-season friendly matches carry over into official competitive games.

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​The proposed regulatory shift follows a series of severe incidents during this summer’s exhibition fixtures.

Under current FIFA guidelines, sending offs do not translate into suspensions, shielding players from actual competitive jeopardy.

​The Uche incident

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​The primary catalyst for this review is the disastrous tackle on Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche during a pre-season friendly between Getafe and AS Monaco, according to Spanish refereeing outlet Archivo VAR.

​On August 6, Uche suffered multiple torn knee ligaments following a reckless challenge from Monaco defender Christian Mawissa. The 23-year-old Nigerian was stretchered off and is now expected to miss the entire 2026/27 LALIGA campaign.

🚨💥 #𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗔𝗩 | La FIFA estudiará empezar a sancionar las conductas violentas o acciones de juego brusco grave en los partidos amistosos.



▪️ Las numerosas tanganas y entradas violentas vistas durante la pretemporada han abierto el debate.https://t.co/lsn4RQJRhB — Archivo VAR (@ArchivoVAR) August 10, 2026

​Mawissa was shown a straight red card for the foul. However, because the incident occurred in a friendly, the defender will face no suspension in official Ligue 1 matches. A similar tackle in a competitive fixture would have resulted in an automatic ban of at least three matches.

​Targeting violent conduct

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​FIFA is not looking to transfer all exhibition red cards into competitive play. The governing body is specifically targeting dismissals resulting from violent conduct and reckless play, aiming to implement serious sanctions to deter carelessness in matches lacking competitive stakes.

​The push for reform gained further momentum after other high-profile pre-season altercations marred the summer schedule.

​Valencia defender José Gayà was recently involved in a reckless pre-season tackle that drew widespread criticism. Gayà caught Anthony Elanga high on his right leg in a preseason friendly clash between Los Che and Newcastle.