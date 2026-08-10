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‘Osimhen attacked our player’ - Villarreal manager hits out at Galatasaray star’s thuggery behaviour

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:15 - 10 August 2026
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Villarreal manager hits out at Osimhen's thuggery
Villarreal manager Iñigo Pérez strongly criticised Victor Osimhen's conduct, stating that the forward should have been sent off.
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The 27-year-old striker, who has been in excellent form, found the net once again for the Turkish club. 

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He scored a crucial equaliser just five minutes into the match at RAMS Park, heading in a cross from Eren Elmali to cancel out Ayoze Perez's early opener for the Spanish side.

Despite Osimhen's goal, Galatasaray ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat after Georges Mikautadze scored for Villarreal shortly before halftime. 

Pérez blasts Osimhen

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Osimhen faces criticism following his aggressive behaviour during Galatasaray's pre-season friendly against Villarreal on Saturday.

Osimhen confronts Villarreal player || Imago
Osimhen confronts Villarreal player || Imago

The incident occurred when Villarreal defender Santiago Mourino used his body to shield the ball from Osimhen inside the penalty area. 

The Super Eagles star reacted angrily to the physical challenge. After the play concluded, Osimhen confronted Mourino, shoving him to the ground and shouting heatedly. 

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Teammates intervened to de-escalate the situation, but the striker remained agitated for several minutes.

Following the match, Villarreal manager Iñigo Pérez strongly criticised Osimhen's conduct, stating that the forward should have been sent off.

Osimhen cautioned after altercation with Villarreal player || imago
Osimhen cautioned after altercation with Villarreal player || imago

"There's not much to say about the football, because the opposing team didn't come onto the field to play football, but to fight," Pérez commented. "Osimhen attacked our player out of nowhere and only got a yellow card."

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While Osimhen is celebrated for his passion and intensity, there are growing concerns that his failure to control his temper could become a significant liability for both himself and his team.

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