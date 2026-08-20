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Chelle faces selection headache as Super Eagles star Christantus Uche undergoes knee surgery

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:58 - 20 August 2026
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Christantus Uche undergoes knee surgery
Nigerian international Christantus Uche has successfully undergone surgery after suffering a severe knee injury during a pre-season friendly for his club, Getafe.
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The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace, is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. 

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During his time in London, Uche found first-team opportunities limited, making 22 appearances but accumulating only 477 minutes of playing time. 

Crystal Palace ultimately declined the option to make his loan deal permanent and returned to Getafe.

Uche undergoes surgery 

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Upon his return to Getafe, Uche was actively involved in the club's pre-season preparations. However, his campaign was cut short on August 6 when a heavy challenge from Christian Mawissa forced him off the pitch on a stretcher.

Nigerian international Christantus Uche || Imago
Nigerian international Christantus Uche || Imago

Medical examinations later revealed the extent of the damage, with multiple tears to the ligaments and meniscus in his right knee. The injury was severe enough to require surgery, which will rule him out for the entire season.

Following the procedure, Uche shared an update with his supporters on social media, posting a photo from his hospital bed. 

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He expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support and remained optimistic about his recovery.

"Today I took a very important step in this journey. The surgery went as planned, and now a new chapter begins: recovery," he wrote.

"First of all, I want to thank Dr. Bertrand Sonnrey-Cottet and his entire team for their great work and for taking care of me throughout the whole process. 

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“I would also like to thank my agent for being by my side, for his support, and for accompanying me every step of the way. 

Christantus Uche injured || imago
Christantus Uche injured || imago

“And thank you to Getafe—the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone at the club for being with me from day one."

"Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages, prayed for me, and given me strength. I trust in God and I know that He will give me the strength to overcome this process. 

“Now it’s time to be patient, work hard, and trust the journey. One day closer to coming back. God is great."

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The injury is a significant blow for the 23-year-old, who will not only miss Getafe's season but will also be unavailable for the Super Eagles' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign and the potential tournament finals.

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