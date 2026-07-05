Super Eagles star’s cryptic message fuels speculation of a dig at ex-manager Glasner

Nigerian international Christantus Uche has sparked discussion on social media after posting a picture of his Europa League winner's medal, accompanied by a caption that appears to be aimed at his former Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner.

The versatile midfielder, who spent last season on loan at the Premier League club from Getafe, was a peripheral figure during his time in England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite arriving with high expectations following a strong spell in Spain, Uche found his opportunities severely limited, accumulating just 159 minutes of league football.

His involvement in Crystal Palace's successful Europa League campaign was also minimal. After being included in the squad for the group stage, he was subsequently left out for the knockout rounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uche’s message

On Saturday, the 23-year-old shared his achievement with his followers, but it was his message that captured the most attention.

"A devilish person might try to bring you down with their wicked actions, but you are resilient and blessed, rising above their negativity," Uche wrote, before adding, "Thank you, UEFA."

Christantus Uche in action || imago

While no names were mentioned, the post is widely interpreted as a veiled criticism of Glasner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian midfielder struggled for game time under the Austrian coach and was frequently omitted from matchday squads, leading to a frustrating season.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner | Imago

Towards the end of the campaign, Uche had publicly voiced his belief that Glasner held a personal issue against him.

Although these claims are unconfirmed, his lack of playing time in the team made his frustration evident.

Now back with his parent club Getafe, the Super Eagles star will be aiming to move past his challenging stint in the Premier League and reignite his career in La Liga.

Advertisement