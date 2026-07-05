Nigerian coach outlines path to success for Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle

England-based Nigerian coach Ayodeji-Ifeoluwa Aleshinloye has outlined the key factors required for new Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle to succeed in his role, emphasising that tactical knowledge alone will not be enough.

Chelle, a 48-year-old Franco-Malian, recently signed a new contract that reportedly doubles his monthly salary from $50,000 to $100,000.

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His responsibilities have also expanded, as he will now oversee Nigeria’s U-23 team in addition to his duties with the senior national squad.

However, Aleshinloye insists that for Chelle to make a significant impact with the current generation of Super Eagles players, he will need more than just a lucrative contract and a solid game plan.

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Aleshinloye speaks about Chelle

In an interview with Flashscore, the UEFA B-licensed coach argued that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must provide Chelle with comprehensive support, both on and off the field.

"Personally, I’m a big fan of coach Chelle. I think it’s a positive decision, provided it’s backed with genuine support and patience," Aleshinloye stated.

"From my experience as a coach, success isn’t just about tactics. It’s about relationships, trust, consistency, and giving players time to understand a philosophy."

Super Eagles head coach Chelle ||Imago

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Aleshinloye believes that the NFF's decision to renew Chelle's contract must be followed by concrete actions to create a stable and productive environment.

"Now that the NFF sees his worth and has renewed his contract, they must provide him with the right environment to succeed through proper planning and support," he continued.

"I believe we will see an impact in the team’s stability, [it can] improve the team’s identity, and develop a pathway from grassroots to the national team."

Eric Chelle of Super Eagles. || Imago

He concluded by stressing that the true measure of this decision will be the federation's conduct moving forward.

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"What ultimately determines whether such a decision is successful is what happens after the contract is signed," Aleshinloye warned.

"The NFF must resist the temptation to interfere in football matters and instead provide the coach with stability, patience and the support he needs to implement his ideas."