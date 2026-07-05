REPORT: Eric Chelle yet to extend Super Eagles contract
Reports claiming Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has signed a contract extension with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have been dismissed, with fresh information indicating that no new agreement has been reached.
Earlier, the National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko disclosed that Chelle is set to receive a significant salary increase in his new contract.
However, clarification was provided by respected journalist Olúwashínà Òkélèjì, who stated that the Franco-Malian coach remains under his existing contract, which is due to expire in January.
No contract extension yet
According to Òkélèjì, reports suggesting Chelle had agreed to remain in charge of Nigeria stemmed from comments made by the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), rather than from any official agreement.
"Éric Chelle has not extended his contract with Nigeria and reports to the contrary follow cursory comments by the NSC chairman," Òkélèjì wrote on X.
Éric Chelle has not extended his contract with #Nigeria and reports to the contrary follow cursory comments by the NSC chairman.— Olúwashínà Òkélèjì (@oluwashina) July 5, 2026
The NFF face competition from a host of African countries and North African clubs eager to sign the Franco-Malian coach.
DEAL ENDS IN JANUARY. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/m7nhH21W6u
The journalist added that negotiations have not been concluded despite ongoing discussions surrounding the coach's future.
NFF faces growing competition
The delay in reaching an agreement comes as Chelle reportedly attracts significant interest from elsewhere on the continent.
According to Òkélèjì, several African national teams and clubs in North Africa are monitoring the situation and are keen to secure the services of the former Mali coach if he becomes available.
In a separate post, Òkélèjì appeared to caution officials against making public statements before negotiations are finalised.
He added, "Not every conversation deserves a microphone. Some people rush to the media before the facts are settled, only to end up explaining themselves later."
"The best officials know the difference between progress and completion. The rest usually find themselves issuing clarifications."
Not every conversation deserves a microphone. Some people rush to the media before the facts are settled, only to end up explaining themselves later.— Olúwashínà Òkélèjì (@oluwashina) July 5, 2026
The best officials know the difference between progress & completion. The rest usually find themselves issuing clarifications.2/2 pic.twitter.com/4qmuXMW3rD
Chelle took charge of the Super Eagles in 2025 and guided Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.