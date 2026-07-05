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REPORT: Eric Chelle yet to extend Super Eagles contract

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:30 - 05 July 2026
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Ex-NFF board member asks for equality after new Chelle contract
Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has not extended his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation
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Reports claiming Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has signed a contract extension with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have been dismissed, with fresh information indicating that no new agreement has been reached.

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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

Earlier, the National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko disclosed that Chelle is set to receive a significant salary increase in his new contract.

However, clarification was provided by respected journalist Olúwashínà Òkélèjì, who stated that the Franco-Malian coach remains under his existing contract, which is due to expire in January.

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No contract extension yet

According to Òkélèjì, reports suggesting Chelle had agreed to remain in charge of Nigeria stemmed from comments made by the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), rather than from any official agreement.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle convinced Arthur Okonkwo || Imago
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle names Unity Cup list. || Imago

"Éric Chelle has not extended his contract with Nigeria and reports to the contrary follow cursory comments by the NSC chairman," Òkélèjì wrote on X.

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The journalist added that negotiations have not been concluded despite ongoing discussions surrounding the coach's future.

NFF faces growing competition

The delay in reaching an agreement comes as Chelle reportedly attracts significant interest from elsewhere on the continent.

Eric Chelle, Super Eagles head coach || Imago
Eric Chelle, Super Eagles head coach || Imago

According to Òkélèjì, several African national teams and clubs in North Africa are monitoring the situation and are keen to secure the services of the former Mali coach if he becomes available.

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In a separate post, Òkélèjì appeared to caution officials against making public statements before negotiations are finalised.

He added, "Not every conversation deserves a microphone. Some people rush to the media before the facts are settled, only to end up explaining themselves later."

"The best officials know the difference between progress and completion. The rest usually find themselves issuing clarifications."

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Chelle took charge of the Super Eagles in 2025 and guided Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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