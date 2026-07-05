'They are a good team' - England defender says Mexico hold advantage in World Cup clash

England defender Marc Guéhi has described Mexico as favourites ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter.

England defender Marc Guéhi believes Mexico will head into Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter as favourites, pointing to the significant advantage of playing on home soil at the legendary Estadio Azteca.

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The Three Lions booked their place in the knockout stages with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo, setting up a blockbuster meeting with one of the tournament's co-hosts in Mexico City.

Guéhi expects hostile atmosphere

Guéhi acknowledged that England faces a daunting task against a Mexican side backed by a passionate home crowd and familiar with the challenging conditions at the Azteca.

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Speaking ahead of the fixture, the Crystal Palace defender admitted England would be entering one of world football's most intimidating environments.

"We know they're a good team and they've got the fans on their side, so it'll be going into the cauldron. But it'll be a fun test," Guéhi said.

Despite England's status as one of Europe's strongest teams, Guéhi believes Mexico have the edge because of their home advantage.

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He added, "I'd say they're kind of favourites. They're at home and they know the environment a lot better. They haven't conceded so far and have got a perfect record."

The defender added that matches like these are exactly why players compete at the World Cup.

Marc Guehi in action for England | IMAGO

"You come to these competitions to play against top teams, in top atmospheres. It's a match we're all looking forward to," he added.

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Mexico boast an outstanding competitive record at the Estadio Azteca, suffering only two defeats in 89 competitive matches at the iconic venue.

The stadium is expected to be packed with home supporters, creating a challenging atmosphere for Thomas Tuchel's side as they attempt to secure a place in the quarter-finals.