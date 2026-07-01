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2026 World Cup: DR Congo equal disappointing Super Eagles record in loss to England

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:44 - 01 July 2026
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The Leopards equalled an unwanted World Cup record set by Nigeria in 1994
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The Democratic Republic of Congo saw their historic fairytale campaign come to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday evening following a dramatic 2-1 knockout defeat to England.

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While the Leopards earned global respect for pushing the European heavyweights to the absolute limit, the manner of their exit saw them match an unwanted piece of African football folklore.

Early Lead Fuels Dreams of Historic Knockout Shock

Operating under immense pressure in the Round of 32, DR Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre made a single tactical tweak to the lineup that thrashed Uzbekistan, introducing Ngal'ayel Mukau in place of veteran forward Cédric Bakambu.

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The adjustment paid immediate dividends as the African side enjoyed a dream start in the 7th minute when Brian Cipenga ghosted past his marker to fire a brilliant effort, beating Jordan Pickford at his near post.

The Leopards completely frustrated Thomas Tuchel's star-studded lineup, restricting the Three Lions to speculative half-chances and comfortably carrying their 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.

Kane Double Inflicts Familiar African Heartbreak

However, England’s persistence finally told in the 75th minute when captain Harry Kane rose highest to power home a spectacular header and draw the teams level.

The final blow arrived in the dying embers of the contest when Anthony Gordon picked out Kane inside the penalty box, allowing the skipper to cleverly shift the ball onto his right foot and fire home the winner.

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With the defeat, DR Congo officially became only the second African nation in World Cup history to lose a knockout match after scoring the opening goal.

The heartbreaking collapse mirrored the exact misfortune suffered by Nigeria's Super Eagles during the 1994 World Cup in the United States, where they famously surrendered an early lead to lose 2-1 against Italy in extra time.

While a relieved England squad marches on to face Mexico in the Round of 16, the Leopards exit the global showcase with their heads held high after a truly valiant tournament display.

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