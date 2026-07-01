Osimhen’s estranged boss pinpoints Senegal’s biggest mistake in World Cup disaster

Senegal's tactics during their 3-2 World Cup Round of 32 loss to Belgium have been roundly slammed

French tactician Rudi Garcia has weighed in on Senegal's dramatic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ruthlessly breaking down the tactical blunder that cost the African giants a spot in the next round.

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The high-profile manager's analysis comes amid the fallout of the Teranga Lions' historic collapse against his Belgium side.

Garcia Slams Negative Tactics After Two-Goal Cushion

The West African heavyweights appeared to have one foot firmly in the Round of 16 after building a comfortable 2-0 cushion, courtesy of clinical strikes from Habib Diarra in the 25th minute and Ismaïla Sarr in the 51st minute.

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However, everything unravelled late in the game when a relentless Belgian side fought back, thanks to a monumental defensive collapse from Senegal, to score two quick-fire goals through Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans.

The definitive killer blow arrived in the final minute of extra time when VAR awarded Belgium a highly contentious penalty, which Tielemans calmly converted to send the shattered Senegalese squad packing.

Garcia, who famously fell out with Super Eagles superstar Victor Osimhen during their turbulent time together at Napoli, was highly critical of Senegal's immediate decision to retreat into a defensive shell the moment they established their lead, stating:

“We knew that at 2-0 they’d do everything to protect their goal, which in my view is a serious mistake. Remind me when we’re leading 2-0 not to do that."

Psychologically Broken Structure Shifted the Match's Soul

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The veteran manager emphasised that inviting pressure from elite European sides is a recipe for disaster late in tournament knockout matches.

Garcia argued that had Senegal maintained their offensive intent, the Red Devils would have eventually fractured under pressure. Instead, the Teranga Lions' negative approach completely surrendered the initiative, triggering absolute chaos once their clean sheet was finally breached.

🚨🚨 RUDI GARCIA SUR LE FAIT QUE LE SÉNÉGAL 🇸🇳 AIT DÉFENDU À 2-0 🥶:



« ON SAVAIT QU’À 2-0 ILS FERAIENT TOUT POUR PROTÉGER LEUR BUT, CE QUI EST À MON AVIS UNE GRAVE ERREUR.



RAPPELEZ-MOI QUAND ON MÈNERA 2-0 DE NE PAS FAIRE ÇA. ❌😶‍🌫️



Même si on prend un 2e but, on connait ces… pic.twitter.com/j6wtS4OIR1 — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) July 1, 2026

"Even if we concede a second goal, we know these teams, they lose their tactical structure toward the end of the match," Garcia added. "When you concede a goal like they did at 2-1, the match changes its soul.”