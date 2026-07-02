Australia vs Egypt 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Pharaohs to make more history in Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for a spectacle on Friday as Australia and Egypt lock horns for a spot in the round of 16.

Australia, appearing at their seventh World Cup, are chasing back-to-back Round of 16 finishes after reaching that stage at Qatar 2022.

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Egypt, meanwhile, have already written history by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time in only their fourth World Cup appearance, and a victory here would deliver their first-ever World Cup knockout win.

Both sides arrive here having navigated a demanding group phase, and everything they have built over the past three weeks now comes down to a night in Texas.

Australia vs Egypt match preview

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Dallas Stadium will play host to Australia against Egypt, who are both searching for their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout win in this last 32 clash.

Australia arrive at AT&T Stadium as Group D runners-up, their qualification built on a disciplined defensive spine and the collective work ethic that has defined Tony Popovic’s side throughout.

They conceded twice across three group games, held Paraguay scoreless in their final fixture, and demonstrated they are not easy to break down.

The Socceroos will now play their third-ever World Cup knockout game, having been beaten in their two previous such appearances against the eventual champions in 2006 and 2022.

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Australia must improve offensively to break that winning duck, though, having scored just two goals at this World Cup – their joint-lowest group-stage tally at the tournament since the 1974 edition.

They have failed to find the net in their last two matches, but with only two goals conceded, Popovic's men boasted one of the better defensive units in the group phase.

Egypt come in as Group G runners-up, unbeaten across three World Cup matches, with five different scorers in the tournament already.

Hossam Hassan’s side drew 1-1 with Belgium, beat New Zealand 3-1, then drew 1-1 with Iran to progress.

This is the first time that the Pharaohs have advanced to the knockout phase after playing in a World Cup group stage, with their unbeaten run (W1, D2) their longest in the tournament’s history.

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Egypt netted five goals in their group, as many as they had scored in their seven previous games at the finals.

Turning that attacking improvement into wins has proved to be somewhat challenging, though, with Hossam Hassan’s men having endured indifferent recent form (W3, D3, L3) leading into this encounter.

However, after losing all three of their matches at the 2018 World Cup, this competition has been a major positive thus far, and it would be an excellent achievement to reach the round of 16.

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Australia vs Egypt head-to-head

This will be just the second time that Australia have locked horns with Egypt; in their previous clash, Egypt ran out 3-0 winners in the friendly back in November 2010.

Their only other meeting ended 0-0 in the Korea Cup in June 1987. There is no World Cup head-to-head between these nations.

Australia vs Egypt bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Egypt to qualify 1.75 High Value bet Over 1.5 goals 1.60 High Player prop Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer 3.20 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Egypt to qualify

Both sides will be confident about writing a new chapter of history in Texas, though only one can progress. And based on their performances in this competition, Egypt are the favourites to edge the Aussies.

However, they are certainly not overwhelming favourites.

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While the Pharaohs are unbeaten at this World Cup, having drawn 1-1 with Belgium in their first game, Tony Popovic’s side showed their brilliance in their 2-0 win over Turkiye, even though co-hosts USA swept them aside 2-0.

However, they lacked attacking ambition during their 0-0 draw against Paraguay. And while that result showcased their defensive resilience, it simultaneously highlighted a concerning lack of attacking drive.

Egypt will be perfectly comfortable with that tactical dynamic, particularly because they heavily rely on their forwards to generate attacking momentum.

It’s also worth noting that the Egyptians suffered just one defeat in their last seven matches, securing an even split of victories and draws.

The Socceroos will be desperate to grind out a draw, but the African nation's superior quality should ultimately shine through in a tightly contested win.

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Over 1.5 goals

The first pick of our Australia vs Egypt bet builder is for over 1.5 goals to be scored, and while this seems a slightly conservative choice, everything points to at least two goals being scored here.

All three of Egypt's Group G matches featured over 1.5 goals, with the Pharaohs having scored in every single match so far this summer.

And with two of Australia's Group D matches also delivering multiple goals, the chances of seeing the net bulge a couple of times here look pretty good.

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Hossam Hassan's Egypt are averaging more than four shots on target per game at the 2026 World Cup, while Australia average about 3.7.

So, we're certainly expecting a few chances to fall to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Nestory Irankunda - with over 1.5 goals a decent shout.

Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer

Egypt have already seen five of their players find the back of the net at this World Cup, highlighting their overall efficiency in the final third. One of those clinical forwards is Mo Salah.

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The former Liverpool forward has been the central figure behind Egypt's attacking excellence throughout the tournament in North America.

Salah has recorded a goal and two assists in his three matches at the tournament so far. After playing 218 minutes, he registered three shots on target and an xG of 0.86 overall.

He will undeniably remain the primary danger man for Hassan’s team, regardless of which position he plays.

The 34-year-old had a subdued season by his standards, scoring just seven Premier League goals and securing seven assists in 27 matches.

However, Salah was incredible for his country in qualifying, recording nine goals in as many games and three assists.

Egypt’s attack is likely to flow through him, which means he will get chances to score.

Australia vs Egypt team news

Australia will be without the services of Jacob Italiano (groin) and Mathew Leckie (hamstring) for their last-32 contest with Egypt, but the Socceroos are otherwise in strong shape.

Head coach Popovic could name an unchanged side from the last match against Paraguay, with highly-rated centre-back Lucas Herrington again set to start.

Nestory Irankunda has scored six times in 18 appearances for Australia, including a goal at this summer's tournament, and the 20-year-old will again lead the line.

As for Egypt, Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Hamdy Fathy (groin), Hossam Abdelmaguid (head), Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle) and Ahmed El Fotouh (hamstring) are all seen as doubts.

There is hope that Salah will be able to overcome the hamstring issue that he suffered against Iran in order to feature from the first whistle on Friday.

However, Egypt will not be able to call upon Mohanad Lasheen, with the 30-year-old picking up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Iran.

Australia vs Egypt predicted lineups

Australia predicted XI (3-4-3)

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, O'Neill, Irvine, Behich; Volpato, Irankunda, Metcalfe

Egypt predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ateya, Saber; Ziko, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush

Australia vs Egypt prediction

This is a tricky match to call, as both have had their issues during this summer's tournament.

Australia will sit compact and look to hit Egypt on the counter through the pace of Nestory Irankunda and Awer Mabil.

Egypt, meanwhile, will seek to use Salah’s movement and Marmoush’s creativity in tight spaces to unpick a defence that has been solid but not yet seriously tested by top-quality attacking talent.

We are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but Egypt should be able to navigate their way into the last-16 stage of the tournament.