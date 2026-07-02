Ex-Man City star Dzeko beats Ronaldo to a piece of World Cup history

Edin Dzeko has claimed a slice of World Cup history after appearing for Bosnia against the USA

Former Manchester City striker Edin Džeko has etched his name into footballing folklore by claiming an unprecedented piece of World Cup history.

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The veteran marksman achieved the historic milestone during Bosnia and Herzegovina's high-stakes Round of 32 clash against tournament co-hosts, the United States.

Bosnian Diamond Secures Ageless Tournament Record

By taking the pitch as a starter for Bosnia, Džeko became the first outfield player aged 40 or older to ever appear in a knockout match in FIFA World Cup history.

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At exactly 40 years and 106 days old, the towering forward broke a barrier previously reserved only for legendary goalkeepers.

40 - Edin Dzeko (40 years, 106 days old) is the first outfield player 40-years-old or older to appear in a knockout match in the FIFA World Cup.



Presence. pic.twitter.com/PsXIbvGzgz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2026

The historic appearance allowed Džeko to narrowly beat Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to the absolute honour.

The iconic Al-Nassr striker was heavily tipped to set the milestone himself during this edition, but Džeko claimed the record simply by virtue of his fixture against the United States being scheduled on the calendar before Portugal's respective knockout tie.

Ronaldo Closes In on Ultimate Longevity Benchmark

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While the Bosnian captain has locked down the honour of being the first to cross the age-40 threshold in the tournament's business end, Ronaldo is poised to eclipse the record almost immediately.

When Portugal lines up against Croatia in their highly anticipated Round of 32 matchup, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will officially claim the title of the oldest outfield player to ever feature in a World Cup knockout game.