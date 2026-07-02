Advertisement

Senegalese forward equals African legend Roger Milla despite disappointing World Cup exit

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 02:00 - 02 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Senegal's loss to Belgium still came with a silver lining for the Teranga Lions
Advertisement

Senegal winger Ismaïla Sarr has etched his name alongside one of the greatest icons in football history, matching a legendary goalscoring milestone despite his side's catastrophic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

The individual achievement offers a silver lining to an otherwise devastating tournament conclusion for the West African giants.

Sarr Shines Before Monumental Extra-Time Collapse

The Teranga Lions appeared destined for the Round of 16 after establishing a commanding 2-0 cushion over Belgium in their Round of 32 clash.

Advertisement

Habib Diarra opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Sarr doubled the advantage early in the second half with a clinical 51st-minute strike.

However, a monumental defensive capitulation beginning in the 86th minute saw Senegal concede two late goals to Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans, forcing the match into extra time.

The ghosts of past continental heartbreaks returned in the final moments of extra time when a careless Senegalese foul handed Belgium a late penalty, which Tielemans dispatched with aplomb to seal a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat.

Historic Numbers Place Winger in Elite Continental Company

Despite the collective disaster, Sarr’s individual brilliance throughout the campaign has secured his place in the tournament's history books.

Advertisement

His second-half strike was his fourth goal of the 2026 edition, meaning he has now matched Cameroon legend Roger Milla’s iconic Italia '90 record for the most goals scored by an African player in a single World Cup tournament.

Furthermore, the goal brings Sarr's career total to five World Cup goals across two tournament appearances, drawing him level with Milla on the all-time continental charts.

The prolific duo now sit just one goal behind Africa’s absolute record holder, Ghana’s iconic striker Asamoah Gyan, who leads the pack with six career World Cup goals.

While Senegal flies home earlier than expected, Sarr departs the global stage having firmly established himself as modern African football royalty.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Balogun set unwanted record
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Balogun set unwanted record as 10-man USA seal round of 16 spot
Senegalese forward equals African legend Roger Milla despite disappointing World Cup exit
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
Senegalese forward equals African legend Roger Milla despite disappointing World Cup exit
Argentina vs Cape Verde 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Fairy tale to come to an end for Mundial minnows
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
Argentina vs Cape Verde 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Fairy tale to come to an end for Mundial minnows
Ex-Man City star Dzeko beats Ronaldo to a piece of World Cup history
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
Ex-Man City star Dzeko beats Ronaldo to a piece of World Cup history
Australia vs Egypt 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Pharaohs to make more history in Texas
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
Australia vs Egypt 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Pharaohs to make more history in Texas
2026 FIFA World Cup: Havertz, Musiala, Wirtz not world class — Kroos explains Germany's World Cup elimination
2026 FIFA World Cup
02.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Havertz, Musiala, Wirtz not world class — Kroos explains Germany's World Cup elimination