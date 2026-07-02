Senegalese forward equals African legend Roger Milla despite disappointing World Cup exit

Senegal's loss to Belgium still came with a silver lining for the Teranga Lions

Senegal winger Ismaïla Sarr has etched his name alongside one of the greatest icons in football history, matching a legendary goalscoring milestone despite his side's catastrophic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The individual achievement offers a silver lining to an otherwise devastating tournament conclusion for the West African giants.

Sarr Shines Before Monumental Extra-Time Collapse

The Teranga Lions appeared destined for the Round of 16 after establishing a commanding 2-0 cushion over Belgium in their Round of 32 clash.

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Habib Diarra opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Sarr doubled the advantage early in the second half with a clinical 51st-minute strike.

However, a monumental defensive capitulation beginning in the 86th minute saw Senegal concede two late goals to Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans, forcing the match into extra time.

The ghosts of past continental heartbreaks returned in the final moments of extra time when a careless Senegalese foul handed Belgium a late penalty, which Tielemans dispatched with aplomb to seal a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat.

Historic Numbers Place Winger in Elite Continental Company

Despite the collective disaster, Sarr’s individual brilliance throughout the campaign has secured his place in the tournament's history books.

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His second-half strike was his fourth goal of the 2026 edition, meaning he has now matched Cameroon legend Roger Milla’s iconic Italia '90 record for the most goals scored by an African player in a single World Cup tournament.

4 - Ismaïla Sarr's four goals in 2026 are the joint-most by an African player in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup, along with Roger Milla in 1990.



Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/CDLzMNmlWX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2026

Furthermore, the goal brings Sarr's career total to five World Cup goals across two tournament appearances, drawing him level with Milla on the all-time continental charts.

The prolific duo now sit just one goal behind Africa’s absolute record holder, Ghana’s iconic striker Asamoah Gyan, who leads the pack with six career World Cup goals.