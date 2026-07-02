2026 FIFA World Cup: Havertz, Musiala, Wirtz not world class — Kroos explains Germany's World Cup elimination

Legendary midfielder Toni Kroos explained why Germany were eliminated against Paraguay.

Former Germany international Toni Kroos has attributed the national team's penalty shootout exit to Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to a lack of established world-class talent.

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What Kroos said

Speaking after Julian Nagelsmann's side were eliminated in the round of 32, the retired midfielder offered a stark assessment of the current squad.

"Germany's elimination? We currently don't have a single world-class player," Kroos said during a media appearance following the match.

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"We have players with world-class potential, but that doesn't mean they are world-class."

🚨 Toni Kroos: "Germany's elimination? We currently don't have a single world-class player. We have players with world-class potential, but that doesn't mean they are world-class."



The world-class players are deciding the World Cup matches and leading the top goalscorers'… pic.twitter.com/3WszFL12Z0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 1, 2026

Kroos, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Die Mannschaft in Brazil, pointed to a stark gap between the German squad and the tournament's true difference-makers, an elite bracket currently spearheaded in North America by stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane.

"The world-class players are deciding the World Cup matches and leading the top goalscorers' list," he added.

Germany’s decade of disappointment

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The comments directly question the world-class status of players like Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Joshua Kimmich and Kai Havertz.

Havertz scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Paraguay in Boston but subsequently missed his spot-kick during the decisive 4-3 shootout defeat.

The latest early exit compounds a miserable decade for the four-time winners since their last triumph in South America.