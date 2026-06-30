2026 FIFA World Cup: Kimmich fingers main culprit for Germany's World Cup exit to Paraguay

Dejected Germany ace Joshua Kimmich reacted to their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination.

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has criticised his team's performances following their stunning penalty shootout elimination by Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Kimmich said

Speaking after the Round of 32 clash in Boston ended in a 1-1 draw and a subsequent 4-3 shootout defeat, Kimmich admitted his side were completely deserving of their abrupt exit.

"It feels terrible and not good," Kimmich said, per Goal. "We didn’t play at our best against any opponent. Three times we had major problems against non-world-class teams. That’s a fact. We were completely deserving of our elimination."

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The exit marks the continuation of a disastrous era for Die Mannschaft in international tournaments.

The four-time winners previously suffered consecutive group-stage eliminations at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, with Kimmich's only international silverware being the now-defunct 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Kimmich takes full responsibility

Despite controlling the vast majority of possession against the South Americans, Germany struggled to break down Paraguay's resolute defence.

Kai Havertz cancelled out Julio Enciso's first-half opener, but Germany were eventually beaten on penalties after Havertz, Nick Woltemade, and Jonathan Tah all missed their spot-kicks.

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The defeat remarkably ended Germany's 50-year undefeated streak in major tournament penalty shootouts, marking their first shootout loss at a World Cup.

Reflecting on the monumental failure, Kimmich refused to make excuses and took full responsibility on behalf of the squad.

"We’re playing here to make Germany proud," he added. "As a child, I always watched Germany reach the semifinals and the final. We weren’t able to give that to the viewers at home."

Kimmich noted that the squad had let the entire nation down, absolving manager Julian Nagelsmann of any blame.