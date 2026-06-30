2026 FIFA World Cup: Ex-Real Madrid star blames Barcelona's De jong for Netherlands defeat to Morocco

Frenkie de Jong's role in the Netherlands 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 exit to Morocco has been questioned.

Former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart has criticised midfielder Frenkie de Jong and the national team's tactical setup following their shock penalty shootout elimination to Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Van der Vaart said

Speaking after the Round of 32 clash ended in a 1-1 draw and a subsequent 3-2 shootout defeat, Van der Vaart openly questioned the decision to transition to a two-man midfield against Morocco.

He argued that this sudden tactical shift completely isolated De Jong, calling it the absolute worst performance he had ever seen from the Barcelona midfielder.

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"You get through a difficult group stage reasonably well. Then things start clicking a bit," Van der Vaart said, per Goal. "What goes on in your head that makes you change everything against Morocco? I don't understand it one bit."

Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona | IMAGO

De Jong, who won the 2025/26 LALIGA title with Barcelona, is traditionally the primary playmaker for the Dutch national team. However, with Morocco monopolising possession, Van der Vaart noted that the midfielder was rendered entirely ineffective.

"Frenkie played the absolute worst game I’ve ever seen from him today. Truly disappointing. But is that because of the system?" Van der Vaart continued.

"I think Morocco's midfield is their strongest asset. And then you decide to play against them with just two men? I didn't study to be a manager, but that seems a bit clumsy to me."

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How the Netherlands struggled

The Netherlands' struggles in midfield allowed the Atlas Lions to dictate the tempo of the game, neutralising the Dutch set-up before Issa Diop scored a 91st-minute equaliser to force extra time.

"Frenkie is only effective when you have the ball, but we didn't have the ball at all today, so Frenkie was completely invisible. And he is supposed to be our main man," Van der Vaart explained.

Van der Vaart also highlighted that the midfield disconnect negatively impacted the Dutch attack, specifically isolating their only goalscorer.

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"Plus, Cody Gakpo scored the goal, but of course, he was barely involved either," he concluded.

Gakpo scored the opening goal in the 72nd minute but was consistently starved of service throughout the match due to the tactical imbalance behind him.