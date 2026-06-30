I can be next James Bond — England star reveals Hollywood ambitions

The next James Bond could be a footballer and a Three Lions star has signalled interest.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has revealed his surprise ambition to pursue an acting career and play the iconic role of James Bond once his footballing days are over.

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What Bellingham said

Speaking to James Corden on the World Cup After Hours television show, the 23-year-old was asked about his aspirations outside of professional sport.

"I’d love to be in a movie," Bellingham admitted, per Goal. "People always ask me, ‘What’s the thing I’d want to do out of football?’ - and I never really give it that much thought, but when I have I always come to ‘I’d love to be in a film’."The Real Madrid star singled out the legendary British spy franchise.

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"I’d love to be James Bond. I’ve watched all of them," Bellingham said. "I’ve watched the Connery ones, Roger Moore; I’ve seen all of them. I love James Bond."

Bellingham in action against Ghana || Imago

Bellingham's comments come during a stellar individual run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. He scored in England's 4-2 opening victory over Croatia and earned consecutive man-of-the-match awards in a 0-0 draw with Ghana and a 2-0 win against Panama.

These performances helped England top Group L, setting up a crucial Round of 32 clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday.

With his suave public persona and dashing good looks, Bellingham certainly fits the traditional aesthetic profile of the famous secret agent.

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He even playfully tested his acting skills during the interview, delivering the famous line, "The name’s Bond, James Bond," before joking, "I think I’ve got a shot!"

The search for the next 007

Despite Bellingham's enthusiasm, a major movie role remains in the distant future as he continues to build his footballing legacy.

"I swear, I’d love to be in the back of a James Bond film," he added. "(Maybe) James Bond himself, but you’ve got to crawl before you can walk. They haven’t found a new Bond yet, have they?"