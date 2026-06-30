Advertisement

I can be next James Bond — England star reveals Hollywood ambitions

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:24 - 30 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The next James Bond could be a footballer and a Three Lions star has signalled interest.
Advertisement

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has revealed his surprise ambition to pursue an acting career and play the iconic role of James Bond once his footballing days are over.

Advertisement

What Bellingham said

Speaking to James Corden on the World Cup After Hours television show, the 23-year-old was asked about his aspirations outside of professional sport. 

"I’d love to be in a movie," Bellingham admitted, per Goal. "People always ask me, ‘What’s the thing I’d want to do out of football?’ - and I never really give it that much thought, but when I have I always come to ‘I’d love to be in a film’."The Real Madrid star singled out the legendary British spy franchise. 

Advertisement

"I’d love to be James Bond. I’ve watched all of them," Bellingham said. "I’ve watched the Connery ones, Roger Moore; I’ve seen all of them. I love James Bond." 

Bellingham in action against Ghana || Imago
Bellingham in action against Ghana || Imago

Bellingham's comments come during a stellar individual run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. He scored in England's 4-2 opening victory over Croatia and earned consecutive man-of-the-match awards in a 0-0 draw with Ghana and a 2-0 win against Panama. 

These performances helped England top Group L, setting up a crucial Round of 32 clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday. 

With his suave public persona and dashing good looks, Bellingham certainly fits the traditional aesthetic profile of the famous secret agent. 

Advertisement

He even playfully tested his acting skills during the interview, delivering the famous line, "The name’s Bond, James Bond," before joking, "I think I’ve got a shot!"

The search for the next 007

Despite Bellingham's enthusiasm, a major movie role remains in the distant future as he continues to build his footballing legacy. 

"I swear, I’d love to be in the back of a James Bond film," he added. "(Maybe) James Bond himself, but you’ve got to crawl before you can walk. They haven’t found a new Bond yet, have they?" 

The franchise's producers are currently engaged in a search to cast the next iteration of the character. The role has remained vacant since Daniel Craig concluded his acclaimed five-film tenure following the release of No Time to Die in 2021.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
World Cup 2026: Nigerian-born Olise equals Maradona record as France knock out Sweden
2026 FIFA World Cup
01.07.2026
World Cup 2026: Nigerian-born Olise equals Maradona record as France knock out Sweden
Mbappe surpasses Ronaldo to set new all-time World Cup record
2026 FIFA World Cup
01.07.2026
Mbappe surpasses Ronaldo to set new all-time World Cup record
2026 World Cup: Mbappe equals Messi as France hammer Sweden to reach last 16
2026 FIFA World Cup
30.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Mbappe equals Messi as France hammer Sweden to reach last 16
DR Congo plan to use secret weapon on England after success against Super Eagles
2026 FIFA World Cup
30.06.2026
DR Congo plan to use secret weapon on England after success against Super Eagles
Transfer News: Diomande applies public pressure on Leipzig
Football
30.06.2026
Transfer News: Diomande applies public pressure on Leipzig
2026 FIFA World Cup: Kimmich fingers main culprit for Germany's World Cup exit to Paraguay
2026 FIFA World Cup
30.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Kimmich fingers main culprit for Germany's World Cup exit to Paraguay