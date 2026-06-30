'What Is VAR For?' – Drogba explodes after Ivory Coast penalty controversy

The Chelsea legend questioned the purpose of VAR after Nicolas Pépé's penalty appeal was waved away.

Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has strongly criticised match officials following a controversial decision not to award the Elephants a penalty during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Norway.

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Amad Diallo levelled matters in spectacular fashion | IMAGO

Antonio Nusa gave Norway the lead with a superb strike from a Martin Ødegaard assist.

Amad Diallo equalised for Ivory Coast in the 74th minute, but Erling Haaland delivered the decisive blow with an 86th-minute winner, sending Norway through to the next round.

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The Norwegian player kicked Pepe’s foot, should this have been a penalty for Ivory Coast? pic.twitter.com/3Tnl6afuHs — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) June 30, 2026

The former Chelsea striker expressed his frustration after Nicolas Pépé's appeals for a spot-kick were ignored, with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) also choosing not to intervene.

Drogba questions the purpose of VAR

Reacting to the incident on social media platform X, Drogba did not hide his disappointment with the officiating.

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"Disgraceful this non-whistled penalty on Nicolas Pépé... what is VAR for?!" the Ivory Coast icon wrote.

Honteux ce penalty non sifflet sur Nicolas Pépé pfffffff a quoi sert la VAR?!??! — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) June 30, 2026

Penalty incident sparks debate

The controversial moment came during Ivory Coast's knockout clash with Norway, when Pépé went down in the penalty area after a challenge from a Norwegian defender.

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While the referee allowed play to continue, the decision immediately divided opinion among supporters and pundits.