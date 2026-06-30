Official: LeBron James to leave Los Angeles Lakers after 8 years

Superstar LeBron James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will continue his NBA career elsewhere.

The 41-year-old icon has spent the past eight seasons with the Lakers, highlighted by leading the franchise to the 2020 NBA title in the Orlando bubble.

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James helped transform the Lakers back into contenders during his second stint with the organisation.

Lakers' LeBron James. Credit: Imago

A four-time NBA MVP and the league’s all-time leading scorer, James completed his record-setting 23rd NBA season this year. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game while appearing in 68 regular-season matches.

The 22-time All-Star and four-time champion is the NBA’s all-time leader in points (43,440) and games played (1,622).

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BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

After the Lakers’ elimination this spring, James had hinted at uncertainty about his future, but reports confirm he has no plans to retire and will seek a new team for next season.

The rumor mill has already intensified, with the Golden State Warriors expected to make a strong push for James after Draymond Green declined his player option to create cap space.

A return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that drafted him and where he won the 2016 title, has also been widely speculated.