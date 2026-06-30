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Official: LeBron James to leave Los Angeles Lakers after 8 years

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:00 - 30 June 2026
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Superstar LeBron James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will continue his NBA career elsewhere.
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The 41-year-old icon has spent the past eight seasons with the Lakers, highlighted by leading the franchise to the 2020 NBA title in the Orlando bubble.

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James helped transform the Lakers back into contenders during his second stint with the organisation.

Lakers' LeBron James. Credit: Imago

A four-time NBA MVP and the league’s all-time leading scorer, James completed his record-setting 23rd NBA season this year. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game while appearing in 68 regular-season matches.

The 22-time All-Star and four-time champion is the NBA’s all-time leader in points (43,440) and games played (1,622).

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After the Lakers’ elimination this spring, James had hinted at uncertainty about his future, but reports confirm he has no plans to retire and will seek a new team for next season.

The rumor mill has already intensified, with the Golden State Warriors expected to make a strong push for James after Draymond Green declined his player option to create cap space.

A return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that drafted him and where he won the 2016 title, has also been widely speculated.

James’ next destination will be one of the biggest storylines of the NBA offseason.

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