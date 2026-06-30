Madugu reveals Super Falcons' two major targets ahead of 2026 WAFCON
Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has revealed that Nigeria's immediate objective is to secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup before focusing on defending their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.
The ten-time African champions will head to Morocco later this year looking to retain the continental trophy they won at the previous edition while also booking their place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.
World Cup qualification remains top priority for Madugu
Speaking ahead of the tournament, Madugu stressed that qualifying for the global showpiece remains the team's primary mission.
"The next WAFCON will also serve as a qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, so our priority will first be to ensure that we make it to the World Cup," Madugu told CAFonline.
He added, "The second goal will be to defend the trophy and bring it back to Nigeria."
The coach acknowledged that the Super Falcons will face increased pressure as defending champions but insisted the team is prepared for the challenge.
He continued, "We know it won't be easy because as champions everybody will now be looking at us. We are holding something precious that everybody wants, but we will remain resolute and focused and try as much as possible to achieve both objectives."