Osimhen’s Galatasaray renew interest in Super Eagles star Onyedika

Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have renewed their efforts to sign Nigerian international and Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, according to recent reports.

Onyedika has become a cornerstone of the Belgian side's midfield since his transfer from FC Midtjylland in 2022.

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The 25-year-old has gained valuable experience in top-tier competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, and has amassed an impressive collection of silverware, winning the Belgian league title, Belgian Cup, Belgian Super Cup, and the Danish Cup.

Known for his composure on the ball and tactical intelligence, Onyedika has developed into a dependable defensive midfielder who can dictate play from deep and contribute to attacks.

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Galatasaray return for Onyedika

Galatasaray have had interest in the Nigerian international for a long time but made unsuccessful attempts to sign the midfielder last summer.

They returned again for him in the January transfer window, with Club Brugge rejecting their offers. However, the Turkish giants have now returned with a fresh bid.

According to Turkish media outlet Sporx, Galatasaray have identified Onyedika as a top target to bolster their ageing and thin midfield.

Raphael Onyedika in action for Club Brugge || Imago

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With key players like Lucas Torreira and İlkay Gündoğan over 30, the club is keen to inject youth and energy into the squad.

Onyedika is also seen as a potential replacement for Mario Lemina, whose contract expired this summer.

Negotiations are reportedly underway with Onyedika's representatives. The player's decision not to sign a contract extension with Club Brugge suggests he is open to a new challenge, boosting Galatasaray's hopes of securing his signature.