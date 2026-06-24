Super Eagles Coach Chelle set to earn over 100 million monthly in new contract

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set for a salary increase to $100,000 (over 100 million naira) per month.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is set to receive a significant salary increase after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) agreed on new terms for the Franco-Malian tactician.

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The announcement was made by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko following a high-level meeting involving officials of the NFF and the National Sports Commission in Abuja.

Under the proposed agreement, Chelle's monthly salary will rise from $50,000 to $100,000, while the NFF will separately cover the salaries of his assistants.

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NFF to handle coaching staff salaries

Reports had earlier suggested that Chelle requested a monthly package of $130,000 after leading Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, the new arrangement will see the NFF directly take responsibility for the remuneration of its backroom staff.

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"With this new contract and new remuneration, I think the NFF will do the necessary and finalise it. I can confirm to you we have agreed new terms with the coach. We have agreed to settle with the coach about his new remuneration; we are going to increase his money," Dikko said.

Key decisions from the meeting between the National Sports Commission (NSC), tNFF and NPFL :



Agreement reached on the renewal of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle's contract.



The NFF will be responsible for the remuneration of Chelle's assistant coaches. pic.twitter.com/9AGpAkEr0T — Tolu Oguntimehin (@Tolu_TOTSPORTS) June 23, 2026

Chelle given additional U-23 responsibility

In a major restructuring move, Chelle will also take charge of Nigeria's U-23 national team.

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The decision is aimed at creating a stronger link between the country's youth teams and the senior national side.

The U-23 Eagles have failed to qualify for the last two Olympic Games, and last appeared at the Olympics in Rio 2016, where they won a bronze medal under Samson Siasia.

According to Dikko, the new arrangement will ensure a unified football philosophy across national teams.

"We also agreed with the NFF that the coach will also take care of the U-23 national team. Instead of having different ideas, let's have ideas from the U-23 to the Super Eagles," Dikko explained.

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The NSC Chairman stressed that the decision is part of a broader strategy to build a competitive national team for future international competitions, including the 2030 FIFA World Cup.