Advertisement

Super Eagles Coach Chelle set to earn over 100 million monthly in new contract

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:23 - 24 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set for a salary increase to $100,000 (over 100 million naira) per month.
Advertisement

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is set to receive a significant salary increase after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) agreed on new terms for the Franco-Malian tactician.

Advertisement
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

The announcement was made by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko following a high-level meeting involving officials of the NFF and the National Sports Commission in Abuja.

Under the proposed agreement, Chelle's monthly salary will rise from $50,000 to $100,000, while the NFF will separately cover the salaries of his assistants.

Advertisement

NFF to handle coaching staff salaries

Reports had earlier suggested that Chelle requested a monthly package of $130,000 after leading Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, the new arrangement will see the NFF directly take responsibility for the remuneration of its backroom staff.

Advertisement
Eric Chelle Reveals Super Eagles Untouchables and Selection Criteria
Eric Chelle Reveals Super Eagles Untouchables and Selection Criteria

"With this new contract and new remuneration, I think the NFF will do the necessary and finalise it. I can confirm to you we have agreed new terms with the coach. We have agreed to settle with the coach about his new remuneration; we are going to increase his money," Dikko said.

Chelle given additional U-23 responsibility

In a major restructuring move, Chelle will also take charge of Nigeria's U-23 national team.

Advertisement

The decision is aimed at creating a stronger link between the country's youth teams and the senior national side.

The U-23 Eagles have failed to qualify for the last two Olympic Games, and last appeared at the Olympics in Rio 2016, where they won a bronze medal under Samson Siasia.

According to Dikko, the new arrangement will ensure a unified football philosophy across national teams.

"We also agreed with the NFF that the coach will also take care of the U-23 national team. Instead of having different ideas, let's have ideas from the U-23 to the Super Eagles," Dikko explained.

Advertisement

The NSC Chairman stressed that the decision is part of a broader strategy to build a competitive national team for future international competitions, including the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"The objective is we have to build for 2030 now. We have to start building by bringing in the young ones now that would join the team, which is putting the blocks and the foundation," he said.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Nigeria
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026Fifa World Cup POWER RANKINGS Matchday 2
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Ghana leapfrog England into top 10, Argentina remain No.1 after MD 2
We stopped coaches from cheating — 3 shocking truths as Infantino exposes why FIFA forced hydration breaks
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
We stopped coaches from cheating — 3 shocking truths as Infantino exposes why FIFA forced hydration breaks
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana's witch doctor frees England's Harry Kane after placing a curse on him
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana's witch doctor frees England's Harry Kane after placing a curse on him
Ibrahimovic mocks Ronaldo’s “I am back” comment
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
‘I thought he never left’ - Ibrahimovic mocks Ronaldo’s “I am back” comment
Bellingham claims he is not worthy
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
A Ghana player deserves it - Bellingham claims he is not worthy of Man of the Match award
Ghana manager furious with penalty decision
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.06.2026
‘VAR went for a coffee’ - Ghana manager furious with penalty decision in draw against England