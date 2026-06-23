Super Eagles star Osimhen disappoints suitors with latest comments

Victor Osimhen's latest comments would have come as a disappointment to his suitors in the transfer market

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has dealt a massive blow to his European suitors by committing his immediate future to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

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Despite intense speculation linking him with heavyweight moves to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, the lethal forward made it clear he has no intention of leaving Istanbul.

Striker Pledges Loyalty to Turkish Champions

The twenty-seven-year-old international enjoyed a sensational campaign with the Yellow-Reds following his permanent transfer from Napoli in the summer of 2025, guiding the club to another domestic Super Lig crown ahead of fierce rivals Fenerbahçe.

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Osimhen was also the focal point of Galatasaray's impressive European run, racking up seven goals and three assists in ten appearances before a hard-fought round of 16 elimination against Premier League giants Liverpool.

In quotes relayed by Turkish outlet Fanatik, Osimhen emphatically shut down any rumours of an impending summer exit, stating, "We have been promoting the Turkish League to the world for years. We are making both the country and the league noticeable.

“Next season, we will be even better and represent Galatasaray even better. We are the best. We have said this many times."

Osimhen Eager For European Impact with Galatasaray

Galatasaray's hierarchy considers the Nigerian superstar completely central to their long-term sporting project, with the club even planning to hand him the captain's armband if veteran forward Mauro Icardi departs in the upcoming window.

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Osimhen highlighted his incredible connection with the local fan base, dismissing outside interest by praising the unmatched atmosphere at RAMS Park.