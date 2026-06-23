Not Portugal, Argentina - Haaland names favourites to win 2026 World Cup

Erling Haaland has snubbed Argentina and Portugal to name his favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Norway striker Erling Haaland has named France as his favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite his own country's impressive performances in the tournament.

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The Manchester City star predicted scoring twice in Norway's dramatic 3-2 victory over Senegal on Tuesday, a result that secured qualification for the Round of 32.

Haaland leads Norway past Senegal

Haaland once again demonstrated his importance to the Norwegian national team, scoring a brace in a thrilling encounter against Senegal.

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The victory moved Norway into the knockout stage and maintained their perfect start to the competition.

With six points from two matches, Norway now sits level with France at the top of Group I heading into the final round of group fixtures.

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France remain tournament favourites

Despite Norway's strong form, Haaland believes France remain the team to beat.

Speaking after the match, the prolific striker suggested that the French squad possesses the quality required to go all the way and lift the trophy.

"We managed to get through, which is incredible, so I couldn’t care too much about that game now. They’re probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament," Haaland said.

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Norway's final group-stage match will come against France in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the group stage.