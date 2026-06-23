South Africa vs South Korea 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Bafana Bafana World Cup party to come to an end

South Africa and South Korea clash in their final World Cup Group A fixture with both looking to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Bafana Bafana go into this match bottom of Group A on one point, knowing that only a win keeps their World Cup campaign alive.

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South Korea sit second on three points and need at least a draw to secure a place in the round of 32, with Mexico already confirmed as group winners.

A South Africa victory combined with a Czech Republic result elsewhere could yet shuffle the standings, making this the defining match of Group A’s final round for both sides.

South Africa vs South Korea match preview

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South Africa must secure a win in their final group game against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey to have a strong chance of progressing to the last 32.

Bafana Bafana return to the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010, and the step up in quality at this level has been apparent.

A 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico was followed by a creditable 1-1 draw with Czech Republic, but Ntseki’s side have scored only once in 180 minutes of football.

While they were eliminated in the group stage during their three other World Cup finals appearances, Bafana Bafana can still secure a spot in the last 32 with victory on Thursday.

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That being said, they are bang out of form and have failed to win any of their past six international contests (D3 L3), with their most recent success coming against Zimbabwe on December 29 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

After starting strongly with a 2-1 win over Czech Republic, South Korea suffered a minor setback by losing 1-0 to Mexico on matchday 2.

Following their narrow defeat to the co-hosts last time out, South Korea are now unable to reach the summit of Group B, but know that victory over South Africa will guarantee second spot in the section.

Since Guus Hiddink led his Taegeuk Warriors to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup, South Korea have failed to progress past the last 16 in five attempts, signaling the struggles of an AFC giant on the global stage.

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While three points from two games leaves Hong’s side in a strong position, the nature of knockout football at a World Cup means nothing is taken for granted.

South Africa vs South Korea head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between both nations, but South Korea may be apprehensive, given that they have won only one of their four World Cup matches against African nations (D1, L2).

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History provides some comfort though, as South Korea have won each of their last two matchday three encounters at World Cup finals.

South Africa vs South Korea bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip South Korea to win 1.75 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 1.77 High Player prop Son Heung-Min anytime goalscorer 2.50 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

South Korea to win

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Despite losing their last game, South Korea are heavy favourites to secure maximum points here.

Before that defeat to Mexico, the Asian team had been on a run of three victories on the bounce.

South Africa’s current form also doesn’t inspire much confidence.

While their draw with Czechia may have felt like a positive result, the reality is that Bafana didn’t do enough to win the game. They’ve now gone seven games without a victory, losing three and drawing four in that run.

With 35 places between the nations in the latest world rankings, we expect Korea to get over the line.

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Under 2.5 goals

In the four matches that have been played in Group A, only one produced more than two goals on the day.

It’s been a combination of poor attacking play and excellent defensive work, which is what we expect on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana failed to score a goal in two of their last four matches.

If they hadn't scored that penalty against Czechia last time out, they may have registered another blank as they’ve failed to create clear-cut chances. A meeting with South Korea does little to suggest a breakthrough in front of goal.

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Also, each of South Africa’s last four matches saw the goal count fall short of three. Meanwhile, three of Korea’s last five ended under three goals, which is likely to happen again here.

Son Heung-min anytime goalscorer

Son Heung-min is yet to find the net at this World Cup, but he has come quite close.

The LAFC forward had a tough night against Mexico, as he failed to register a single shot at goal. However, he had six shots in Korea’s opening fixture, the most for any player in that match.

Son Heung-min in action for Korea || Imago

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After three blanks in a row, the Korean captain is expected to show up against Bafana Bafana.

He has led the line in both group fixtures, and there’s no reason for Hong Myung-bo to change things up for the final game.

Son has always turned up when it matters. Winning on Thursday morning will dictate Korea’s fate in this competition.

South Africa vs South Korea team news

Hero in the last match, South Africa's Mokoena is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the World Cup versus the Czech Republic.

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As a result, Bafana Bafana need to find a new partner for Thalente Mbatha in the middle of the park on Thursday morning.

Jayden Adams could drop out of South Africa's starting XI after being replaced at half-time during round two, but Sphephelo Sithole could start as he is back in contention after his red card in the opener against Mexico.

Themba Zwane still has two matches left on his suspension and is most likely not to feature again at this tournament.

Both Son Heung-Min and Kang-In Lee were taken off at the 57-minute mark versus the co-hosts and should start on Thursday morning.

Providing English Championship representation in the midfield of the Taegeuk Warriors, Paik Seung-Ho is set to be given the nod once again.

South Africa vs South Korea predicted lineups

South Africa predicted XI (4-3-3)

Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Adams; Maseko, Appollis, Rayners

South Korea predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

S Kim; H Lee, M J Kim, G Lee; M H Kim, Hwang, Paik, Seol; K Lee, J Lee; Son

South Africa vs South Korea prediction

South Korea’s superior quality across the squad, backed by a group-stage win against Czech Republic and a tight defeat to Mexico, makes them the logical selection in a match South Africa cannot afford to draw.

The superior side for the majority against Mexico last time out, the Taegeuk Warriors will be confident of collecting maximum points on Thursday morning.

South Africa will be boosted by the return of Sithole in midfield, but the Bafana Bafana party at this World Cup is likely to end.