‘The flavour is missing’ - Former Super Eagles star reveals what 2026 World Cup lacks

Former Super Eagles defender said the 2026 FIFA World Cup is missing Nigeria's unique atmosphere and support.

Former Super Eagles defender Ben Iroha has expressed his disappointment over Nigeria's absence from the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Iroha insists the tournament is missing the unique energy and excitement that the Super Eagles traditionally bring to football's biggest stage.

Speaking from his home in Dallas, Texas, the former left-back reflected on his unforgettable experience at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, where Nigeria made its historic debut on the global stage.

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Memories of USA ‘94

Iroha admitted that the ongoing tournament brought back memories of Nigeria's first-ever World Cup appearance in the United States more than three decades ago.

"I didn't realize it has been 32 years since I played in the World Cup finals here in the United States. That was in 1994, the first time the Nigeria Super Eagles participated,” he said via Complete Sports.

The former defender recalled the incredible support Nigeria received from both local fans and other communities across America.

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He added, "I remember the atmosphere when Mexicans and Black Americans filled the stadium, waving the Nigerian green-white-green flag and rooting for us. It made the atmosphere electric, as if we were playing in Lagos."

Despite enjoying the tournament from afar, Iroha believes the Super Eagles' absence has left a noticeable void.

He added, "There is, no doubt, a lack of that flavour the Super Eagles always bring to the World Cup."

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According to him, members of the Nigerian community in Dallas had already made plans to welcome and support the national team before their qualification hopes collapsed.

"Those of us Nigerians here in Dallas had planned an elaborate welcome and support base for the Super Eagles, but unfortunately, Nigeria didn't qualify,” he added.

Nigeria failed to secure a place at the expanded 48-team tournament, extending their absence from the World Cup after also missing the 2022 edition.

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Iroha described the situation as deeply painful for both former players and supporters.

He added, "It is painful and very difficult to take."

The former international believes Nigeria's struggles in the qualification campaign stemmed largely from a poor start.