Ex-Super Eagles star explains why Messi vs Ronaldo debate is over

Ex-Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong weighed in on the debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has declared that the long-standing 'Greatest of All Time' debate is officially over, cementing Lionel Messi as the undisputed, definitive GOAT.

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What Ekong said

In his role as a matchday analyst for SuperSport during Argentina's 2-0 Group J victory over Austria, Ekong watched in awe as the 38-year-old maestro netted a stunning brace to become the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals.

Reacting to the historic performance, Ekong referenced the GOAT debate against Cristiano Ronaldo, stating, "The debate is over. Two fantastic players, players that define a generation, but Lionel Messi is the GOAT, and he keeps on showing us what he is.”

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Emphasising Messi’s superiority, he said, "I think to do that on this world stage, winning the World Cup was one thing, but now again, coming in, first game hat-trick, second game brace, I think it's just showing us where this is going to lead to... and that's Lionel Messi."

Cristiano Ronaldo and long time rival Lionel Messi.

Contrasting fortunes for Messi and Ronaldo

For years, the GOAT debate divided the footballing world, but many believe the argument was effectively decided when Messi led La Albiceleste to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ekong believes that Messi's current masterclasses in North America have eliminated any lingering doubts, permanently separating him from every other player in history.

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