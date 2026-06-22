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IN LIMBO: Super Eagles star Iwobi left in the dark after losing coach

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:10 - 22 June 2026
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Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi || IMAGE CREDIT: IMAGO
Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi || IMAGE CREDIT: IMAGO
Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi has weighed in on the vacant managerial situation at Premier League club Fulham following the exit of former coach Marco Silva.
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Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed that the Fulham players do not have any idea on who their next coach is following the departure of Marco Silva.

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As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the Cottagers and their Portuguese manager parted company after Silva accepted to replace new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho at Benfica.

Following Silva’s exit, a number of coaches were linked with a move to the London club, with former Real Madrid defender and coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

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However, since then, nothing has been made official by the club, with Nigeria’s Iwobi confirming that the players are yet to be informed about the new boss.

Iwobi on new Fulham boss

Speaking via TalkSport, the 30-year-old noted that despite the lack of clarity and uncertainty, he and his teammates are ready to work with whoever emerges as the new boss.

"We'll be ready to play whoever the manager is,” he stated. "Obviously when we got told that Marco was leaving, I was active.

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"Thinking, 'Oh no, who are we going to get in next?' "But ever since then, it's been pretty quiet.”

"But I'm sure people are waiting for the message to say, 'This is who we're going to get. But no-one has said anything yet, but we're just patiently waiting.”

Super Eagles Trio Miss Europe: Iwobi, Bassey, Chukwueze Heartbreak

Iwobi, who scored four goals and provided three assists last season, was also asked about some of the potential targets, especially former boss at Everton, Frank Lampard, who led Coventry back to the Premier League.

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“I've worked with Frank Lampard before and he's someone I really enjoyed working with,” the Nigerian said.

Alex Iwobi enjoyed a brilliant spell under Frank Lampard

"But I don't really mind as long as the manager that comes in wants to help better the club and so do the players. "So whoever the manager is, we're ready to work with them."

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