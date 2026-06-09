Portugal vs Nigeria: Ndidi, Iwobi, Akor set to upset Ronaldo's team in Super Eagles predicted XI

Portugal face Nigeria in their final World Cup warm-up match, here is the Super Eagles' predicted lineup.

Portugal will conclude their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an international friendly against Nigeria on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago

Super Eagles arrived in Portugal looking to continue a positive run of form despite the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup.

Nigeria suffered heartbreak in the qualifying playoffs after losing to DR Congo on penalties, denying them a place at the expanded tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, Eric Chelle's men have responded impressively. Nigeria recently retained the Unity Cup in London and remains unbeaten in their last six matches, recording victories over Zimbabwe and Jamaica along the way.

The Super Eagles also earned a respectable 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw and will be eager to test themselves against another European heavyweight.

Super Eagles predicted XI

Ahead of the Portugal clash, Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are unavailable, meaning the attacking responsibility could fall on Akor Adams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilfred Ndidi is expected to anchor the midfield alongside Frank Onyeka, while Maduka Okoye could retain his place between the posts despite scrutiny following the draw against Poland.

Alex Iwobi could also feature and potentially make his landmark 100th appearance for the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle's possible lineup