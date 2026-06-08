Iwobi reveals most memorable Super Eagles moment ahead of 100th Nigeria appearance

Alex Iwobi reflected on his unforgettable World Cup qualifying goal against Zambia.

Alex Iwobi has revealed his unforgettable moment with the Super Eagles as he prepares to make his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles.

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Alex Iwobi in action for Super Eagles || Imago

The Fulham midfielder is expected to reach the historic milestone when Nigeria face Portugal in an international friendly in Leiria on Wednesday, becoming just the fourth player in the history of the national team to earn 100 caps.

Iwobi reflects on his unforgettable Super Eagles moment

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As he approaches the landmark achievement, Iwobi has reflected on a decade-long journey that has seen him become one of the most consistent and influential players in the Super Eagles setup.

Despite enjoying several memorable moments in Nigeria colours, the 30-year-old identified his winning goal against Zambia in October 2017 as the standout memory of his international career.

The decisive strike at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo secured a 1-0 victory and booked Nigeria's place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

For Iwobi, the moment was made even more special by the presence of his parents in the stands.

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"I loved that occasion because both my mum and dad were in the stadium. They witnessed everything, and we celebrated together afterwards. It was a very special moment," he recalled.

While the former Arsenal star admits he would have loved to win the Africa Cup of Nations and feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he insists he has no regrets about his decision to represent Nigeria.

Since making his debut in 2015, Iwobi has established himself as one of the most dependable figures in the Super Eagles squad.

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The versatile midfielder has represented Nigeria at four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, winning silver in 2023 and bronze medals in 2019 and 2025. He was also a member of the squad that represented the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.