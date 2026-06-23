2026 FIFA World Cup: Martinez plans tactical changes to unlock Ronaldo

Portugal head into a must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against Uzbekistan with Ronaldo expected to lead the attack as Martinez plans tactical adjustments to secure their first victory.

Portugal will look to kick-start their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign when they face Uzbekistan in an important Group K encounter in Houston, with coach Roberto Martinez expected to make tactical adjustments to help Cristiano Ronaldo rediscover his scoring touch.

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The Portuguese opened their tournament with a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, a result that left them trailing group leaders Colombia and increased the pressure heading into their second match.

Ronaldo faces scrutiny after quiet opener

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Much of the attention following the draw focused on captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who struggled to make his usual impact.

The 41-year-old forward failed to register a shot on target despite playing the full match and receiving increased support from attacking substitutions late in the game.

Questions have been raised about Ronaldo's effectiveness at this stage of his career, but Martinez has publicly backed his skipper and insists the veteran remains central to Portugal's plans.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

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The Portugal coach believes Ronaldo still possesses the experience, leadership and finishing ability needed to guide the team into the knockout stages.

Martinez set for tactical tweaks

While Ronaldo is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup, changes around him appear likely.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez | IMAGO

Portugal's coaching staff are reportedly working on adjustments designed to improve the quality of service reaching their all-time leading scorer.

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The draw against DR Congo exposed a lack of creativity and penetration in key attacking areas, prompting Martinez to consider a more direct approach.

One player who could benefit from the tactical reshuffle is Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao.

The 23-year-old made an immediate impact after replacing Bernardo Silva at halftime against DR Congo, injecting pace and direct running into Portugal's attack.

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Conceicao created two clear opportunities for Ronaldo during the second half, although the veteran striker was unable to convert either chance.

At the back, Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is expected to return to the starting eleven after surprisingly beginning the opening match on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Neves during the game against DR Congo | IMAGO

Portugal's opening draw leaves them with work to do in Group K.