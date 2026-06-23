Scotland vs Brazil 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Selecao to advance from Group C

Scotland will be aiming to make World Cup history when they lock horns with Brazil in their final Group C fixture on Wednesday.

Brazil, top of the group on four points, can confirm progression with any positive result, while a Scotland win would throw the final standings wide open and push Steve Clarke’s side through on points.

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A win for Scotland here would also mark the first time in their World Cup history that they have progressed beyond the group stage.

Scotland vs Brazil match preview

Scotland face the stiffest test of their World Cup 2026 campaign in Miami on Wednesday as they take on a Brazil side packed with Premier League and Champions League regulars under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

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Five days after securing an important 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening match at the 2026 World Cup, conceding inside 90 seconds proved to be their undoing as they lost their second game to Morocco by the same scoreline.

Head coach Steve Clarke felt that Scotland were unfortunate not to be awarded at least one penalty during a spirited second-half performance.

However, that failed to gloss over their attacking woes, as the Scots failed to register a single shot on target in that game and have managed just five across their last five outings at major tournaments.

Despite defeat, Scotland’s hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history remain alive, even if they lose here.

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Securing their first ever win over the mighty Brazil would guarantee a top-two finish in Group C, while a draw would most likely seal a top-three finish and progress to the last 32.

Scotland could also reach the knockouts if they lose to Brazil, though they will be keen to avoid a heavy defeat in Miami.

However, that looks a likely outcome against a Brazil side that turned on the style to cruise to a 3-0 win over Haiti, netting all three goals before half-time.

The Seleção are still far from their sparkling best, as their current average of ten shots per game is their lowest at a single edition of the World Cup since 1966.

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Carlo Ancelotti’s men will likely win Group C with a victory here despite that, but Brazil’s last three defeats in the initial group stage at the finals have come on matchday three, one of which came in 2022 when they were beaten by Cameroon.

Scotland vs Brazil head-to-head

Scotland’s record against Brazil leaves a lot to be desired ahead of Wednesday’s contest.

They have lost six and drawn two of their previous eight international encounters, including three group-stage defeats at the World Cup between 1982 and 1998.

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Scotland are also winless in their eight games against South American sides at the World Cup (D2, L6), conceding 2.5 goals per game on average.

Scotland vs Brazil bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Brazil to win 1.40 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.89 High Player prop Vinicius Jr. anytime goalscorer 2.35 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Brazil to win

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Brazil have won three of four World Cup meetings with Scotland and have never lost to them in any competition.

They sit top of Group C having conceded just one goal, and Scotland must attack to stay in the tournament, opening space for Vinícius Júnior and co. on the counter.

Meanwhile, the Scots have scored just once in two competitive World Cup matches here, and their attack lacks the quality to trouble Alisson regularly.

At 1.40 odds, this is a clear-cut win-market call backed by historical precedent, current form, and the structural advantage of being the side that only needs to avoid defeat, while their opponent must chase the game.

Over 2.5 goals

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Scotland’s must-win situation almost guarantees an open second half regardless of the scoreline at the interval.

Brazil scored three against Haiti and have averaged over two goals per game in their recent run, while Scotland conceded four pre-tournament goals to Bolivia.

They also hit four themselves against Curacao, suggesting this is not a side built for total defensive containment.

The Scots’ need for a goal creates the kind of open game that typically produces three or more in a match between an attacking heavyweight and a team with no option but to press forward.

Vinicius Junior anytime goalscorer

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Vinícius Júnior has already scored at this World Cup and carries a consistent goal threat when given space on the left.

He represents Brazil’s most dangerous direct threat, and Scotland’s right flank could struggle to contain him across 90 minutes.

Scotland’s need to commit players forward in the second half will create exactly the defensive gaps in which he is most dangerous.

He is the standout anytime scorer option in this match given the likely structure of the game.

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Scotland vs Brazil team news

Scotland trio of Scott McKenna (calf), Aaron Hickey (unspecified) and Lewis Ferguson (fatigue) were all absent from training over the weekend, but they could all feature in some capacity against Brazil, with the latter likely to continue in centre-midfield.

Clarke is expected to adopt a pragmatic approach against Brazil and may stick with a system that fluctuated from a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-4-1-1 formation against Morocco.

Ben Gannon-Doak could be forced to settle for a place on the bench as a result, though.

John McGinn and Scott McTominay are both set to start in advanced midfield positions, while Che Adams will be hoping to retain his starting spot as the central striker ahead of Lawrence Shankland and Lyndon Dykes.

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As for Brazil, Barcelona winger Raphinha has been ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained in the first half of the win over Haiti.

Bournemouth's 19-year-old starlet Rayan is the most likely candidate to take his place on the right flank.

Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar “will be available” to face Scotland after recovering from injury, but Brazil’s all-time record goalscorer is not expected to start.

Lucas Paqueta will most likely continue in the number 10 role, supporting Vinicius Junior and Cunha in attack.

The rest of Brazil’s lineup could remain intact, with Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Douglas Santos all set to begin in defence behind midfield duo Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes.

Scotland vs Brazil predicted lineups

Scotland predicted XI (5-2-2-1)

Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson, Tierney; Christie, Ferguson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Brazil predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rayan, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha

Scotland vs Brazil prediction

Brazil are the dominant side in this group and hold every historical and quality advantage heading into a match Scotland simply cannot afford to draw, which plays directly into the Brazilians’ hands.

Even without the injured Raphinha, Brazil’s vast attacking depth should still have too much firepower for a gritty but vulnerable Scottish backline, as the Selecao look to march into the knockout rounds with maximum momentum.

While a spirited Scotland side are more than capable of breaching a Brazilian defence that looked susceptible against Morocco, we can envisage the South American giants navigating a bumpy ride by outscoring their European counterparts.