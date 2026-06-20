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Neymar will be back – Brazil boss Ancelotti excites fans with latest update on legend's fitness

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 08:24 - 20 June 2026
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Brazil star Neymar | IMAGO
Carlo Ancelotti has shared exciting news about Neymar's fitness after Brazil's win over Haiti
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Brazil's national team manager Carlo Ancelotti brought fantastic news to football fans after his side’s dominant 3-0 victory over Haiti.

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The veteran coach confirmed that the country's legendary superstar Neymar is finally on the brink of making his tournament debut.

Legend Confirmed Ready for Group Finale

Injuries heavily limited Neymar during the long qualifying campaign, but the 34-year-old star proved his immense worth by racking up two goals and three assists in just four short matches.

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Fans have been desperately waiting for his return as he recovers from a stubborn calf strain that threatened to rule him out of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after Brazil’s win over Haiti, Ancelotti said, “Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday he’s going to be training with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland.”

Fans hope his creative brilliance will give the five-time world champions a massive boost as they aim to lock down the top spot in the group.

Tactics Kept Open for Scotland Decider

Even though striker Matheus Cunha played brilliantly against Haiti and scored two clinical first-half goals, the Italian manager refused to promise him a permanent spot in the starting lineup.

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Ancelotti explained that he prefers not to have a rigid identity, keeping his tactical plans fluid depending on the opponent they face.

Brazil currently sit on four points at the top of Group C, leading Morocco on goal difference. The final group stage clash on Wednesday against a desperate Scotland side in Miami will be crucial, and having a healthy Neymar back in the squad makes the Seleção heavy favourites to advance in first place.

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