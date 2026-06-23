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We will sell him — LaLiga club ready to move on from Super Eagles star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:09 - 23 June 2026
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Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed that the club is open to selling Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche this summer.
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The 23-year-old attacking midfielder spent last season on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace but failed to convince the Eagles to make the move permanent.

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Uche featured in just 14 Premier League matches without registering a goal or assist, though he impressed in the UEFA Europa Conference League with two goals in four appearances.

Uche is set to return to Getafe at the end of June when his loan deal expires. However, Torres has made it clear that the club will not stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives.

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Getafe ready to sell Super Eagles' Uche

“Uche has a contract with Palace until the 30th, so we can’t do anything.

Chrisantus Uche, Getafe star (Photo Credit: Getafe/X)

"He doesn’t mind coming back, and the coach wants him. If there’s an offer and we agree on it, we’ll sell him,” Torres told spherasports.com.

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The Getafe president added that while the club is happy to keep Uche and the coach values him, they remain open to a sale if the right financial proposal comes in.

Uche’s future remains uncertain as several clubs are expected to monitor his situation once he returns to Spain.

Meanwhile, Real Betis and Everton have been credited with an interest in Uche. Especially, Everton, who are desperate to add creative talents to the side.

Uche may not have produced consistently while at Palace, but it is clear he has sufficient talent to thrive at a top club, provided the opportunities are available to him.

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