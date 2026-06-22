‘He was crying’ - Raphinha's wife shares details of "heartbreaking" call after World Cup injury scare

Natalia Belloli, wife of Brazil star Raphinha, has opened up about the emotional aftermath of the winger's hamstring injury sustained during the World Cup, revealing a tearful phone call with her husband.

Brazil's comfortable 3-0 victory over Haiti was overshadowed by a significant setback when Raphinha was forced off the pitch with a hamstring issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The injury triggered an immediate and emotional reaction from the 29-year-old player and his family.

Raphinha underwent initial medical checks before being granted a brief visit with his family to begin processing the situation ahead of his rehabilitation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raphinha's wife on injury

Speaking on the show Domingao com Huck, Belloli described the raw emotion she and her husband shared in the moments after the injury.

"Honestly, it was one of the first times I was speechless. He was crying, and so was I," she recounted.

"We spoke on the phone; the next day he underwent medical tests and came home for a while, where we were able to talk about the situation."

Raphinha injured against Haiti || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the initial shock, Belloli explained that the couple quickly found their resolve. "Now he’s doing well, strong and sure of his purpose. That’s what matters: maintaining the right mindset and believing that better days are coming."

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has confirmed that Raphinha will not be sent home and will instead remain with the squad.