Who Is Jeremy Doku’s Pregnant Wife? 5 Things to Know About Shireen Raymond

Meet the woman the woman behind Jeremy Doku’s family-first World Cup decision that has divided the internet.

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The Manchester City winger recently explained that he intends to be present for the birth of his first child, a decision that immediately drew attention to his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond.

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku | IMAGO

“It’s my first child, so I would definitely want to be there," Doku told Reuters.

"If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also know that football involves many other considerations. I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We’ll see what we can do.”

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Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

So, who is the woman at the centre of one of the World Cup’s most heartwarming stories?

In this article, Pulse Sports delves deep into the full story of Jeremy Doku's wife.

1. She’s a Croydon native and beauty professional

Shireen Raymond is the wife of Jeremy Doku | Credit: TikTok (@shireen.ray)

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Unlike her football-star husband, Shireen Doku built her career away from the sporting spotlight.

Pulse Sports earlier reported the British beauty entrepreneur is originally from Croydon in South London and works in the aesthetics and beauty industry. Her social media pages on TikTok and Instagram focuses largely on lifestyle, wellness, faith and family life rather than celebrity culture.

2. She announced her pregnancy with a faith-filled message

Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together earlier this year.

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Shireen shared the announcement with followers alongside a photograph showing off her engagement ring and growing baby bump. She accompanied the post with a passage from 1 Corinthians 13, writing:

Instagram Stories/Shireen Doku

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud…”

The message reinforced what has become a recurring theme throughout the couple’s relationship: faith.

3. Their relationship was kept largely private

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Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

Despite Jeremy Doku’s status as one of Europe’s most exciting young footballers, the pair initially kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Public interest grew after they were spotted together around Manchester City matches, but neither rushed to make their romance a social media spectacle.

Notably, Doku and Shireen were first spotted together months after the conclusion of Euro 2024. The two were spotted at the VIP section of the Etihad during Man City’s Premier League match against Southampton on October 26, 2024, a match which the Belgian watched from the stands due to injury.

Nah Jeremy Doku I was not familiar 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dqnyRpJAsl — 🥀ᕓ𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞.🇿🇦 (@jwarha_nani) October 26, 2024

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Their relationship became public following Doku’s controversial split from his former partner, Petra Amisi, 24, who celebrated Man City Premier League title with Doku and was also present to cheer on the Belgian star at the Euros that summer.

Doku and his ex-girlfriend Petra Amisi split over unclear circumstances

Doku and his ex-girlfriend Petra Amisi

In October that year, neither confirmed the relationship as Shireen and the Belgian international noticeably chose a more private approach.

Shireen Raymond is married to Jeremy Doku | Credit: Instagram

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4. She is six years older than Doku

Jeremy Doku's wife Shireeen Raymond

Born June 1996 according to public listings of a company she was formerly associated with, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond is 30 years old as of June 2026. She is six years older than Jeremy Doku, 24.

5. Their relationship moved quickly

Jeremy Doku and his wife Shireen Doku | Instagram

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The past two years have been a whirlwind for the couple. Doku proposed to Shireen during a romantic trip to Dubai in 2025.

The couple then tied the knot in an intimate ceremony later that year before announcing they were expecting a baby boy just months after becoming husband and wife.

The speed of the timeline has surprised some fans, but friends and followers have consistently pointed to the couple’s strong religious values and commitment to family.

Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

The couple generated significant media buzz after revealing that they committed to strict Christian values throughout their dating relationship. In his YouTube docuseries, Doku shared that despite sharing hotel rooms during getaways like their trip to Dubai, they requested two separate beds to honor their Christian covenant.

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They officially tied the knot on November 6, 2025, in a private ceremony. They famously celebrated their faith by featuring a cross on their wedding cake and quoting Song of Solomon 3:4: "I have found the one whom my soul loves."

6. Shireen Doku is due during the World Cup

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of Jeremy Doku and his wife's story is the timing. Following their marriage, the couple announced they were expecting in March this year.

Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

Shireen is reportedly expected to give birth in July 2026, right in the middle of the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup.

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Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond | Credit: Instagram

That means Belgium’s campaign could potentially overlap with one of the biggest moments of Doku’s personal life.

The Manchester City winger made headlines after revealing that if forced to choose between football and witnessing the birth of his child, the decision would be easy.

Jeremy Doku and his wife, Shireen Erin Lyannda Raymond are expecting a baby boy | Credit: Instagram

His comments earned praise from many supporters who applauded his commitment to family despite the magnitude of the tournament.