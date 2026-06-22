Panama vs Croatia 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Panama to remain winless

Panama and Croatia will both hope for a response in Toronto on Wednesday after the pair fell to disappointing defeats in their World Cup openers.

Panama fell 1-0 to Ghana, while Croatia absorbed a 4-2 loss to England.

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The loser here faces a group exit barring an extraordinary swing in goal difference on Matchday 3, and even a draw leaves both sides needing a win in their final game against England and Ghana.

Panama vs Croatia match preview

Panama are appearing at only their second World Cup, having exited at the group stage in 2018 without a point.

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Their defeat to Ghana in the opener, while disappointing, was narrow (0-1), and Thomas Christiansen’s side showed some defensive resilience before running out of ideas in attack.

Indeed, they deserve credit for denying Ghana attackers Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew for large stretches, but they were unfortunately caught out when trying to press high.

Captain Aníbal Godoy anchors a workmanlike midfield, but Panama’s attacking options are limited against quality European opposition, and they are yet to score a goal at this tournament.

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Croatia, meanwhile, can cement a top-three finish in Group L if they beat Panama at Toronto Stadium on Wednesday, but they arrive under pressure.

Their 4-2 defeat to England was alarming in how open they were, yet they did manage two goals, suggesting there is still attacking intent in this squad even if the defensive shape remains unreliable.

Zlatko Dalic’s side made the final in 2018 and claimed third place in 2022, so a group-stage exit would be a significant underperformance.

For a team containing Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic, and Andrej Kramaric, this is very much a match they should be capable of winning.

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Panama vs Croatia head-to-head

This pair have never met before, but Croatia have lost seven of their last 10 World Cup matches against teams from the Americas (W2 D1).

Dalic’s side have only kept one clean sheet in that time, managing to do so in a 3-0 win against Argentina at the 2018 tournament.

At that same edition, Mexico secured a 1-0 victory over Germany in the group stages, but CONCACAF nations have otherwise struggled against European sides.

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As of the end of the first round of games at the 2026 World Cup, they had won just one of their last 24 competition matches against European opposition (D8 L15).

Panama vs Croatia bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Croatia to win 1.53 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.88 Medium Player prop Andrej Kramaric anytime goalscorer 2.65 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Croatia to win

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Croatia’s World Cup pedigree, superior squad depth, and more reliable scoring options make them the stronger side in this elimination-pressure fixture.

Their qualifying campaign produced 26 goals across eight games, and Kramaric enters the tournament as one of the most clinical finishers in the squad with seven recent international goals to his name.

Panama have yet to score at this World Cup and face a steeper climb against a Croatia side that will be sharper and more urgent than in their England loss.

Even at short odds, Croatia to win is the most evidence-backed selection in this match.

Over 2.5 goals

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Croatia scored twice against England, one of the World Cup’s stronger defenses, which signals their offensive capability even in defeat.

Panama conceded to Ghana while struggling to create clear chances themselves, and Croatia’s midfield quality should generate enough pressure to find the net more than once here.

The best available price of 1.88 odds on over 2.5 goals on Sportybet carries genuine value, given that both sides need to score, and Croatia have the tools to push the total past three.

Andrej Kramaric anytime goalscorer

Kramaric is Croatia’s most clinical forward with 36 international goals from 116 caps, and leads Croatia’s recent scoring charts.

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He is the most reliable goal threat in Dalic’s squad and should feature prominently against a Panama side that has shown defensive fragility at times during qualifying.

His record makes him the standout pick in the scorer markets.

Panama vs Croatia team news

Panama midfielder Carlos Harvey must avoid a yellow card as he will otherwise miss out on his side's third group match, as will wing-back Cesar Blackman.

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Midfielder Yoel Barcenas performed excellently from a defensive perspective against Ghana, and he should expect to make his 106th appearance for the national team.

Jiovany Ramos, Jose Cordoba and Andres Andrade were stationed in a three-man defence last time out, and the trio will need to be at their best again.

Six of Croatia's current squad were present at the 2018 World Cup, including veteran Luka Modric, and the 40-year-old is set to defy his age once again by starting another game for his country.

Croatia captain Luka Modric| IMAGO

The AC Milan star may play in a midfield three – rather than in a double pivot ahead of three centre-backs – with Mateo Kovacic and Mario Pasalic possible inclusions next to Modric.

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Andrej Kramaric remains in the starting lineup, in a front three that also features Petar Musa and Ivan Perisic.

Panama vs Croatia predicted lineups

Panama predicted XI (3-4-3)

Mosquera; Ramos, Córdoba, Andrade; Murillo, Harvey, Barcenas, Blackman; Martínez, Waterman, Rodríguez

Croatia predicted XI (4-3-3)

Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Perisic, Musa, Kramaric

Panama vs Croatia prediction

Croatia carry far greater World Cup pedigree into this fixture and, despite their opening loss to England, possess the quality to overcome a Panama side still searching for its first-ever World Cup point.

Panama might prove to be more difficult to break down than some expect, but it is hard to go against the experience of the Croatians in this clash.

While Croatia may have to be patient on Wednesday, they should have enough to eventually find a breakthrough, which would likely open up the game in the closing stages.