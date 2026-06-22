Portugal vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Ronaldo & co to finally get on winning track

Portugal face Uzbekistan on Tuesday in a meeting of teams still looking for their first wins at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal dropped two points in their Group K opener, held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo, while Uzbekistan, already a goal down on head-to-head momentum after losing 3-1 to Colombia, face early elimination if they cannot overturn a two-point deficit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three points for Portugal essentially secures qualification; defeat would be a genuine crisis.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan match preview

After their disappointing showing last time out, Portugal will be hoping to truly get their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign underway as they face Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugal arrive under real pressure after a frustrating 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their World Cup opener.

For a squad containing Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and a deep pool of elite-club talent, the failure to convert against DR Congo was underwhelming.

They recorded 724 passes, reportedly their highest total in any World Cup match, yet could not find the win.

Much of the discussion has centred on captain Cristiano Ronaldo following a disappointing display, with many critics claiming that the legendary forward hindered the team, particularly after an incident involving Bruno Fernandes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spotlight is now firmly on Roberto Martinez's men to put things right, and the coach will demand more directness and cutting edge from his forward line.

Converting pressure into goals was the problem, and Uzbekistan offer a theoretically softer test in that regard.

For Uzbekistan, survival instincts will be central to their setup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uzbekistan earned their place in Houston through an unbeaten AFC qualifying campaign, which included a 3-0 win over Qatar and a draw in Iran.

That is a legitimate achievement, but the step up to World Cup level was brutally illustrated when Colombia put three past them.

Fabio Cannavaro’s side did get on the scoresheet through Abbosbek Fayzullaev, showing they are not without threat going forward, but defensively they were exposed by pace and movement in behind.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations, as this is Uzbekistan’s first World Cup appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugal are winless in their last two World Cup matches against teams from the AFC confederation.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Portugal to win 1.20 High Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.61 High Player prop Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goalscorer 1.63 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugal to win

With Colombia already having three points on the board in Group K, Portugal know anything other than a win here would be disastrous for their chances of topping the group.

The pressure will be on, so we're anticipating an electric, front-footed performance from the Selecao das Quinas.

Uzbekistan are without a win of any kind since March, while Portugal have lost just once since March 2025, and with 45 places separating these two teams in the world rankings, this should be a reasonably one-sided affair.

So we're backing Portugal, with the Group K hopefuls really making their mark on the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 2.5 goals

Portugal have some incredibly gifted footballers in their ranks at the moment. Ronaldo will probably lead the line again, but there’s definitely no guarantee on that front.

And after Bruno Fernandes’ fantastic season with Manchester United, he’ll be keen to get in on the action.

Joao Neves, Vitinha and Pedro Neto all carry a goal threat as well, so we expect a dominant display from the European side.

They’ve got enough quality in their ranks to secure a hefty victory, and Uzbekistan may be unable to contain them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hence, we’re backing goals galore as the Portuguese aim to get their first three points on the board in North America. The Portuguese should deliver a performance at Houston Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goalscorer

Having already become one of just two men to feature in six World Cups, sharing the record with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo will have his sights set on becoming the only player in history to score in six separate tournaments.

Ronaldo fans want answers.

And we're backing him to do that here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With three shots against DR Congo last week, Ronaldo is still working his way into decent positions, even at the age of 41.

His finishing is still refined enough to take chances, especially with the quality of creators behind him.

Over 140 international goals speak for themselves, and in what should be the easiest game remaining in Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign, the legendary forward is bound to have his say.

So we're tipping Cristiano Ronaldo to score against Uzbekistan, taking his career World Cup tally to nine.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruben Dias was a notable absentee from Portugal's starting lineup in their opener last week, with Martinez revealing that the Manchester City defender was "not 100% fit".

There is a chance Dias could return to the side after recently picking up a knock, although he may not be risked, with Portugal possessing enough cover to potentially save him for the clash with Colombia.

Despite Ronaldo being heavily criticised after his performance against DR Congo, the captain is expected to retain his place in the team on Tuesday.

For Uzbekistan, Khojiakbar Alijonov is among the players who could be considered for a starting berth, with Cannavaro having decisions to make to give his side the best chance of taking something from the game.

The Italian coach is expected to stick with a largely unchanged lineup despite the defeat to Colombia, with Utkir Yusupov in goal and Abdukodir Khusanov and Rustam Ashurmatov likely to continue as the central defensive pairing.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan predicted lineups

Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3)

Costa; Cancelo, Araújo, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Silva, Neto, Ronaldo

Uzbekistan predicted XI (3-4-3)

Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullayev, Urunov, Shomurodov

Portugal vs Uzbekistan prediction

With such a talented squad at their disposal, Portugal should be capable of dictating play against almost any team in the tournament.

They will also be eager to improve on the solitary shot on target they managed against DR Congo.

It may not be as straightforward as many expect, and there have already been enough warning signs at this World Cup, but Ronaldo and company should still have enough quality to get the job done and change the narrative surrounding their campaign.