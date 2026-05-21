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‘If he does something silly, we tell him off’ - Raphinha on mentoring Yamal

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:54 - 21 May 2026
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Raphinha on mentoring Yamal
Barcelona winger Raphinha has shed light on his relationship with teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal, explaining that he acts as a mentor and isn't afraid to provide tough love when needed.
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The two Barcelona stars recently helped the team win the La Liga title for the second time in a row and celebrated in style.

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The on-field chemistry between Raphinha and Yamal has been a bright spot for Barcelona, often highlighted by their viral joint celebrations. 

However, Raphinha revealed their connection is rooted in a genuine personal bond, not just tactical understanding.

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Raphinha speaks on Yamal

The Brazilian international described the bond with his young teammate as a "brotherhood" that extends beyond the pitch.

"He’s 11 years younger than me," Raphinha told TNT Sports. "As for our joint celebration, well, we saw it online and agreed to do it. 

Barcelona star Raphinha || Imago
Barcelona star Raphinha || Imago

“It went well. It doesn’t have any great symbolic meaning, other than that sense of brotherhood. I really see him as if he were a much younger brother."

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The 27-year-old emphasised his role in guiding the youngster. "He’s even younger than my own younger brother. That’s why I see him as a younger brother. I try to give him advice as best I can."

While acknowledging Yamal's immense natural talent, Raphinha stressed the importance of discipline. He explained that Barcelona's senior players are quick to step in if the teenager's focus wavers.

Lamine Yamal || Imago
Lamine Yamal || Imago

"Obviously, when it comes to individual characteristics and quality, I can’t teach him. You don’t learn that overnight. It’s a natural talent," Raphinha said. "The truth is, I always try to pass on a bit of my experience to him."

"He’s a very good lad," he continued. "He always listens, often asks for advice, and even if he does something silly, we tell him off and he listens. We have a very good relationship."

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