Arteta joins Saka, Eze for Premier League title party at London nightclub

While Arsenal's players initially celebrated their Premier League title win at the club's training ground, the main festivities continued into the early hours in Central London, with manager Mikel Arteta joining the party.

Following Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Burnley on Monday, the Spanish manager had stated his intention to watch Tuesday's crucial game at home with his loved ones, a plan he reportedly followed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team had also gathered at the Sobha Realty Training Centre to watch Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, the result that officially crowned them champions.

Arteta was absent from the initial footage of the jubilant scenes at the training ground, where sporting director Andrea Berta was lifted into the air, and champagne flowed freely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arteta parties with his players

Arteta, who had initially planned to watch the decisive match with his family, later met up with his title-winning squad for a late-night celebration at Tape Nightclub in Mayfair.

After the initial excitement at the training facility subsided, the players headed home to their families before reconvening in central London for the main event.

Mikel Arteta celebrating || Imago

The chosen venue was Tape, a well-known celebrity hotspot, offering the squad a chance to unwind after a demanding season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The celebration marked a significant turnaround for the club. Three years prior, Sporting CP's players had partied in London after knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League.

At that time, the idea of Arteta celebrating a Premier League title with his team seemed a distant dream.

Arsenal players celebrating || imago

However, sources confirm the Arsenal manager fully embraced the moment, dancing with his players and some fortunate fans who were also in attendance.

The night was filled with memorable moments, including Noni Madueke taking the microphone to rap, reminiscent of his celebration after Chelsea's Conference League win last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement