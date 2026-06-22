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‘Our GOAT doesn’t break records with penalties’ – Ronaldo fan mocks Messi after missing historic spot-kick

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:40 - 22 June 2026
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Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Austria that would have made him the outright World Cup top scorer.
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Lionel Messi was handed a golden opportunity to make World Cup history during Argentina’s Group J clash against Austria, but the football icon failed to convert from the penalty spot.

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Messi receives support from Argentina Squad
Messi equals Klose's record || imago

The Argentine captain stepped up in the ninth minute after being brought down inside the box, knowing that a successful penalty would move him ahead of German legend Miroslav Klose as the outright leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Instead, the chance went begging, leaving fans around the world reacting instantly on social media.

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Reactions spark debate

One post that quickly gained traction online came from a Cristiano Ronaldo supporter who wrote, “Messi fans 🗣️ Our GOAT doesn’t break records with penalties.”

The comment was accompanied by footage of the missed penalty and immediately reignited discussions surrounding the long-running rivalry between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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While some fans used the moment to tease Messi supporters, others pointed out that the Argentine's World Cup achievements have largely come through open-play goals and creative brilliance.

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Messi breaks record

Messi entered the match level with Klose on 16 World Cup goals following his sensational hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening game.

Although the missed penalty delayed his quest for history, the 38-year-old scored in the 38th minutes to become the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

Messi still remains on course to break multiple records during the tournament.

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He is also chasing the all-time assist record and continues to extend his remarkable longevity as the first player to appear in six FIFA World Cups.

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