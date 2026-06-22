Messi receives support from Argentina squad and coaches amid false family reports

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has highlighted his squad's solidarity in supporting captain Lionel Messi, who has been targeted by distressing misinformation about his family during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The team's preparations for their upcoming match were overshadowed by false claims circulating in Argentina that Messi's father, Jorge, had passed away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news gained significant traction, leading to a television presenter reportedly resigning after the incorrect information was aired.

The false reports forced both the coach and the Messi family to issue public statements confirming that Jorge is receiving medical care and is recovering well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scaloni backs Messi

Speaking ahead of Argentina's clash with Austria in Arlington, Texas, Scaloni was quick to dismiss the distractions and redirect focus to the game.

"We're fine. We're ready to face tomorrow's match," Scaloni stated, as quoted by ESPN. "We firmly believe that it's the group that overcomes both good and bad situations.

Scaloni defends Argentina's style || Imago

“We know that it's always better to be with a friend. That's what we all feel, and he must feel it too. I don't want to add anything more on this subject; we're prepared for the match."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The controversy began when Florencia Pena, a presenter on Luzu TV, incorrectly announced the death of Messi’s father during a live broadcast.

The false news spread rapidly, causing significant distress as Messi embarked on his sixth World Cup campaign.

Lionel Messi becomes oldest and youngest goalscorer in Argentine history || Imago

Pena later resigned, stating she had been given the wrong information by her production team via her earpiece.

With the off-field drama addressed, Argentina now turns its attention to the upcoming match against Austria.

Advertisement

Advertisement