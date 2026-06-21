2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe acknowledges rivalry with Messi

Kylian Mbappé hails Lionel Messi as he sets his sight on breaking Gerd Muller's record.

France captain Kylian Mbappé has openly acknowledged his ongoing World Cup goalscoring rivalry with former teammate Lionel Messi, stating that he expected the Argentine maestro to find the back of the net as both superstars chased Miroslav Klose’s all-time tournament record.

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What Mbappe said

Following his own stellar opening brace during France's 3-1 Group I victory over Senegal, the 27-year-old Mbappé surged to 14 World Cup goals.

However, the 38-year-old Messi immediately responded by netting a historic hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 Group J demolition of Algeria the following day, officially drawing level with Klose's legendary mark of 16 World Cup goals.

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Reacting to Messi pulling slightly ahead in the race, Mbappé offered high praise while maintaining his own ambitions: "I knew that Leo Messi was going to score goals… he ALWAYS scores! I’m going to keep scoring goals to help my team go as far as possible. And of course, by scoring, I'll get closer to the record."

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant brace for France against Senegal | IMAGO

As the two most prolific active scorers in the competition, both generational forwards are expected to definitively shatter Klose’s long-standing record during the current tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling battle to see who ultimately finishes their campaign atop the all-time scoring charts.

Latest chapter in Messi vs Mbappe rivalry

This gripping race serves as the latest chapter in a deeply captivating World Cup rivalry between the two players. Their history began at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where a teenage Mbappé knocked Argentina out by scoring a brilliant brace in a thrilling 4-3 Round of 16 victory.

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Four years later, Messi exacted his revenge at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, lifting the trophy by leading Argentina to a dramatic penalty shootout victory over France in the final despite Mbappé netting a sensational hat-trick.