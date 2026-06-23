“Does He Have Five Billion Dollars?!” — Davido, Worth $100M, Questions Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fortune in Viral Clip

Davido is seemingly not convinced his close friend; Cristiano Ronaldo's billionaire fortune is infinite.

A viral conversation involving Afrobeats superstar Davido, Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest has sparked widespread debate after the group discussed Cristiano Ronaldo’s immense wealth and whether even a fortune of that size can eventually run out.

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Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

The clip, which has been circulating heavily across social media, shows the friends engaged in a lively conversation about money, investments, and the financial realities behind maintaining an ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

What's the gossip?

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The discussion from the clip began when Boniface suggested that even vast fortunes are not unlimited, using a hypothetical example of someone spending $1 million every day.

Afrobeats icon Davido |IMAGO

Davido immediately jumped in to support the point: “Don’t ever say money cannot finish o. Even billion.”

Moment Davido, Cubana Chief Priest, Osimhen and Boniface weigh in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings pic.twitter.com/iVuogTyPpB — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 23, 2026

The Grammy-nominated superstar then appeared to reference his good friend; Ronaldo’s reported fortune, repeatedly asking: “Does he have five billion dollars? Does he have five billion dollars?!”

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The comments quickly caught the attention of fans, with many interpreting them as a reality check on the common belief that billionaire athletes possess endless wealth.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen | Instagram

The conversation became even more interesting when Osimhen offered his own perspective on how quickly fortunes can disappear.

“With a stupid investment, you will lose it all," the highest-paid Super Eagles star was heard saying.

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Boniface, meanwhile, pointed out that Ronaldo’s financial empire extends far beyond football. “Ronaldo get businesses all over the world.”

The exchange highlighted the different ways elite athletes and entertainers think about wealth preservation, investments, and long-term financial security.

Davido lifts lid on the cost of luxury

Davido, who is widely reported to have a net worth of around $100 million, went on to explain how expensive everyday life can become for people operating at the highest levels of wealth.

Afrobeats megastar Davido | IMAGO

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The multi-award-winning Afrobeats hitmaker revealed that friends regularly warn him about his spending habits.

“One of my guys calls me to tell me, ‘Boss, you’re spending too much.’”

OBO continued by describing the constant demands that come with a luxury lifestyle.

“The way these people live their life, they have to be making money.”

While portions of the conversation were difficult to hear clearly due to multiple people speaking at once, Davido’s broader point was unmistakable: no amount of money is truly infinite if it is not managed properly.

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Ronaldo’s billion-dollar empire

Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest self-made footballer in the world | IMAGO

The debate comes amid renewed attention on Cristiano Ronaldo’s finances.

The Portugal captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently named the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes for the sixth consecutive year, with estimated annual earnings of approximately $300 million from both football and commercial ventures.

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Earlier this year, several financial publications also classified Ronaldo, 41, as a billionaire, with estimates of his net worth ranging between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion depending on the methodology used.