'Poor Bafana Bafana' — Why South Africans are WORRIED about South Korea ahead do-or-die World Cup battle

Hugo Broos’ men are exactly 90 minutes away from a historic knockout spot at the 2026 World Cup, but the fans on the timeline are already mourning. Inside the chaotic internet panic, the hilarious "pap" debates, and the tactical reality facing Bafana Bafana in Monterrey.

A video of South Korea players training in the gym has left South Africans terrified ahead of their decisive final group game against the Asia giants at the 2026 World Cup.

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Hugo Broos’ men had to dig deep in the second game, coming from behind to earn a share of the spoils that puts them in contention for a spot in the next round if they pick all three points against the Koreans.

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Korea vs South Africa: Fans react

The third round of matches will see South Africa take on South Korea, who go into the decisive clash in second place with three points, just two ahead of their African counterparts, who sit bottom of the table.

Despite having their destiny back in their hands, South Africans are terrified ahead of that game slated for Thursday following a series of viral Korean training sessions in the gym.

Taking to social media, the fans are wondering what the Koreans are training for, with some questioning if they are going for a war.

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“How South Korea defenders train Bafana Bafana is not winning any game is that group,” one said.

How South Korea defenders train 😢 😭 😿 Bafana Bafaba is not winning any game is that group pic.twitter.com/yfUgNjB3uk — NgiyaphaphaDaily🇿🇦 (@ITguruuSA) June 16, 2026

Another asked, “They are training for war?” before a third fan posited that “They train like that because they don’t eat pap.”

However, one fan remained optimistic, statting that all they saw won’t matter when both teams line up on the Monterrey Stadium pitch.

How South Korea defenders train 😢 😭 😿 Bafana Bafaba is not winning any game is that group pic.twitter.com/yfUgNjB3uk — NgiyaphaphaDaily🇿🇦 (@ITguruuSA) June 16, 2026

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“All of this wont matter in the field.”

Hearts vs. Muscles

This is what the World Cup is all about. It’s a complete clash of cultures, styles, and preparation. South Korea have the physical power, the points advantage, and the viral gym receipts.

But Bafana Bafana have the ultimate motivation: a nation watching, their destiny entirely in their own hands, and a point to prove to the entire world.

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